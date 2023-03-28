Several killed by fire at migrant centre in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez

Several residents died in a fire overnight at an immigration detention centre in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez near the US border, local media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities reportedly suspect that dozens of people may have been killed.

A rescuer said there were about 70 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, at the site at the time of the fire.

READ MORE Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico found dead and two found alive

Volunteer rescue workers put the number of the deceased at 37, plus many who were injured.

Firemen and rescuers were seen placing several bodies covered with blankets in the car park of the National Migration Institute centre in Ciudad Juarez.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight, prompting the mobilisation of firefighters and dozens of ambulances.

Ciudad Juarez, which neighbours El Paso, Texas, is one of the border towns where numerous undocumented migrants seeking refuge in the US remain stranded.

An International Organisation for Migration report has stated that since 2014 about 7,661 migrants have died or disappeared on their way to the US, while 988 are thought to have perished in accidents or while travelling in dangerous conditions.

— With reporting from agencies