Honduras coast hit with 5.5-magnitude earthquake

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported.

The earthquake had a depth of 5km, and its epicentre was 55km north-east of Roatan Island, EMSC said.

Wilmer Guerrero, the island's fireman chief, said the earthquake was felt “intensely” and prompted evacuations, but there were no initial reports of damage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration did not issue a tsunami warning.

Reuters contributed to this report