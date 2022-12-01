Brazil landslide: Two dead and dozens missing as highway engulfed in Parana

Two people were found dead after about 30 people were engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway in the Brazilian state of Parana on Wednesday.

Six people were rescued alive since the landslide, state officials said in a statement.

It said it was impossible to say how many passengers were travelling in the 16 vehicles identified to have been hit by the landslide and the number of victims could differ from the estimate.

The landslide hit the BR-376 highway in the city of Guaratuba following intense and continuous rain in the region.

Among the six survivors was Guaratuba mayor Roberto Justus.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Justus said he was "alive by the grace of God", according to AFP news agency.

"It was horrible," he said. "The mountain just fell on top of us. It swept away every last car."

At least 30 were missing in a landslide that swept away around 20 vehicles on a road in southern Brazil, firefighters estimated on Wednesday. Santa Catarina Fire Department/AFP

A search and rescue team of 54 firefighters and specialists continued to work on Wednesday in spite of bad weather, using tow trucks, search dogs and drones with thermal cameras to help detect any signs of life.

Another specialised tactical team took over search efforts at night.

“The teams are working around the clock,” Col Manoel Vasco of the Fire Brigade told reporters Wednesday. “The situation in the area, which is already at risk, is likely to get worse in the coming days if it continues like this.”

Mr Vasco said rescuers had to tread carefully, as more landslides could happen, especially as rain is expected to increase in coming days. The highway lane also risks giving way due to the weight of the debris.