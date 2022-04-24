Arab woman shoved on to subway tracks in Canada thought she would die

An Arab woman feared she would die after being shoved off a subway platform in Canada on to the train tracks below.

Shamsa Al Balushi, 39, was left “screaming in pain” and forced to scramble for shelter under the lip of the platform to avoid being hit by a coming train.

The incident took place in Toronto on Sunday, April 17.

Video obtained by the Toronto Star shows Ms Al Balushi standing on the platform to take a train home before a woman approaches and pushes her on to the tracks.

In an interview two days after the incident, Ms Al Balushi said she had no idea why she was attacked and was still in great pain.

“I'm terrified. The way I felt, the way I was pushed, is just crazy,” she told CTV News Toronto.

“Next thing, I'm flying, and I'm under the track,” she said.

Ms Al Balushi's nationality was not disclosed in media reports.

“I was screaming in pain,” she said. “I felt like I was going to die.”

This exclusive video obtained by blogTO shows the moment a woman was pushed onto the TTC subway tracks in Toronto on Sunday evening.



The victim suffered a broken rib in the incident.



Warning, this video could be hard to watch. #Toronto #TTC #Subway pic.twitter.com/kxtCv3M7Jf — blogTO (@blogTO) April 19, 2022

Emergency services transported Ms Al Balushi to hospital, still conscious and breathing, in a serious but stable condition.

It was later confirmed she had sustained a broken rib and was discharged from hospital.

Speaking two days after the incident she was still in pain from the assault.

“Every time I stand I have to scream,” she said.

Undeterred by her terrifying ordeal, Ms Al Balushi took the subway train to travel to a follow-up hospital appointment.

She does not know why she was targeted. “I am an innocent person,” she said.

Edith Frayne, a 45-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident. She appeared briefly in court on Tuesday and remains remanded in custody.

Her next court appearance is set for Wednesday, April 27.

The motive for the attack is not known and police say there is no reason to believe the two women knew one another.