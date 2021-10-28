Small plane makes emergency landing on motorway near Toronto

A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing on a major highway near Toronto.

The single-engine aircraft touched down on highway 407 in Markham, about 30km north-east of Canada's biggest city.

Police say the plane took off from a nearby airport in Buttonville and experienced problems soon after.

Two people were on board. The plane did not collide with any vehicles on the roadway and no one was injured.

Several lanes had to be blocked off but traffic was moving slowly.

It comes more than a week after a private plane crashed before bursting into flames when attempting to take off in the US state of Texas – with all 18 passengers and three crew members scrambling to safety.

The plane ran off the runway and crashed through a fence before coming to a halt in a field among trees and bushes.