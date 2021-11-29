Honduras election: early results point to victory for leftist opposition

Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro raced to an early lead in the Honduran presidential election on Sunday, putting her in pole position to become the first female leader of the Central American country.

With votes from just over 16 per cent of ballot boxes counted, Ms Castro, the wife of former president Manuel Zelaya, had 53.4 per cent support, while Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling National Party, had 34 per cent, the national electoral council said.

Victory for Ms Castro would end a dozen years of conservative rule, and return the Honduran leftists to power for the first time since Zelaya was deposed in a 2009 coup.

Both the National Party and Ms Castro's Liberty and Refoundation (Libre) party had claimed victory after what the electoral council said was a historic voter turnout on Sunday.

More than 5.1 million Hondurans were registered to vote at nearly 6,000 polling stations across the country. In addition to a new president, they chose a new congress, new representatives to the Central American Parliament and local officials.

Ms Castro sought to mount a unified opposition to departing President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has denied accusations of links to powerful gangs, despite an investigation in the United States linking him to alleged drug trafficking.

After allying with the 2017 runner-up, a popular TV host, most polls had reinforced her status as clear favourite.

"We can't stay home. This is our moment. This is the moment to kick out the dictatorship," Ms Castro said after voting in the town of Catacamas.

She said she trusted that voters would report any problems they see and that international observers would also help to ensure a fair vote.

With reporting from agencies