The Sacred Heart Church in Les Cayes, Haiti, was damaged by an earthquake. (Delot Jean/AP)

At least 227 people were killed and hundreds were injured and missing after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.

The magnitude 7.2 earthquake quake struck 8 km from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey said.

That made the earthquake bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Haiti 11 years ago, killing tens if not hundreds of thousands of people, flattening buildings and leaving many homeless.

Search teams were sent to the area and many people were dug out of the rubble by local rescue teams and workers. These efforts were impeded by both a landslide that blocked a major connecting road and opportunistic gang activity, according to Haiti’s civil protection agency.

Videos posted to social media showed collapsed buildings near the epicentre and people running into the streets.

Haiti's ex-prime prime minister Laurent Lamothe tweeted:

VIDEOS COMING OUT OF PESTEL HAITI, after the 7.2 earthquake of this morning. #HELPHAITI pic.twitter.com/5r1BL1twVQ — Laurent Lamothe (@LaurentLamothe) August 14, 2021

Naomi Verneus, a 34-year-old resident of Port-au-Prince, said she was jolted awake by the earthquake and that her bed was shaking.

“I woke up and didn’t have time to put my shoes on. We lived the 2010 earthquake and all I could do was run. I later remembered my two kids and my mother were still inside. My neighbour went in and told them to get out. We ran to the street,” Verneus said.

Aftershocks are likely to continue for weeks or months, with the largest so far registering a magnitude 5.2. Adding further jeopardy, the National Hurricane Centre has forecasted that Tropical Storm Grace will reach Haiti late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

Mr Henry declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country and said he would not ask for international help until the extent of the damages was known.

He said some towns were almost completely razed and the government had people in the coastal town of Les Cayes to help plan and coordinate the response.

“The most important thing is to recover as many survivors as possible under the rubble,” he said. “We have learned that the local hospitals, in particular that of Les Cayes, are overwhelmed with wounded, fractured people.”

Haiti's prime minister may not have asked for international help immediately, but offers to help from the global community were immediately forthcoming.

US President Joe Biden authorised an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the US effort to help.

USAID will help to assess damage and assist in rebuilding, said Mr Biden, who called the United States a “close and enduring friend to the people of Haiti.”

Argentina and Chile said they too were preparing to send humanitarian aid. ″Once again, Haiti has been hit by adversity,″ Chilean President Sebastian Piñera said.

Quote I feel it, man. It wake me up. My roof kind of make some noise Danny Bailey, Kingston resident, Jamaica

"Everyone is really afraid. It's been years since such a big earthquake," said Daniel Ross, a resident in the eastern Cuban city of Guantanamo, adding that his home stood firm but the furniture shook.

Cuban authorities said there were no reports yet of material damage, deaths or injuries.

In Jamaica, residents also felt the quake.

"I feel it, man. It wake me up. My roof kind of make some noise," said Danny Bailey, 49, in Kingston.

Impoverished Haiti, where many live in indigent circumstances, is vulnerable to earthquakes and hurricanes. It was struck by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in 2018 that killed more than a dozen people, and a vastly larger magnitude 7.1 quake that damaged much of the capital in 2010 and killed an estimated 300,000 people.

Its latest earthquake came just over a month after President Jovenel Moïse was killed, sending the country into political chaos. His widow, Martine Moïse, posted a message on Twitter calling for Haitians to put their "shoulders together to bring solidarity."

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz S 450 Price, base / as tested Dh525,000 / Dh559,000 Engine: 3.0L V6 biturbo Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 369hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm at 1,800rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.0L / 100km

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Fight card 1. Featherweight 66kg: Ben Lucas (AUS) v Ibrahim Kendil (EGY) 2. Lightweight 70kg: Mohammed Kareem Aljnan (SYR) v Alphonse Besala (CMR) 3. Welterweight 77kg:Marcos Costa (BRA) v Abdelhakim Wahid (MAR) 4. Lightweight 70kg: Omar Ramadan (EGY) v Abdimitalipov Atabek (KGZ) 5. Featherweight 66kg: Ahmed Al Darmaki (UAE) v Kagimu Kigga (UGA) 6. Catchweight 85kg: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) v Iuri Fraga (BRA) 7. Featherweight 66kg: Yousef Al Husani (UAE) v Mohamed Allam (EGY) 8. Catchweight 73kg: Mostafa Radi (PAL) v Ahmed Abdelraouf of Egypt (EGY) 9. Featherweight 66kg: Jaures Dea (CMR) v Andre Pinheiro (BRA) 10. Catchweight 90kg: Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Juscelino Ferreira (BRA)

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Spare Profile Company name: Spare Started: March 2018 Co-founders: Dalal Alrayes and Saurabh Shah Based: UAE Sector: FinTech Investment: Own savings. Going for first round of fund-raising in March 2019

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”