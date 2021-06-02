Senator Lindsey Graham expects US to send additional funds for Israel's Iron Dome

US Senator Lindsey Graham takes off a microphone after speaking to journalists in Jerusalem during his visit to Israel, June 1, 2021. AP

A senior US senator said on Tuesday he expected Washington to quickly authorise as much as $1 billion for Israel to replenish its Iron Dome missile defence system after clashes in May with Hamas.

“There will be a $1bn request coming to the Pentagon this week from the [Israeli] defence minister to replenish the Iron Dome and a few other things, to upgrade the system,” Lindsey Graham told reporters in Jerusalem.

How Iran's latest drones tested Israel's Iron Dome defence system

Israel's Iron Dome: the missile defence system shooting down Gaza rockets

Gaza violence could be 'four times more intense' than 2014 war

A senior Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, Mr Graham met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz during a trip to Israel. The committee oversees government spending, including foreign military aid.

Mr Graham said Iron Dome had saved thousands of lives during last month's rocket attacks and predicted Israel's request would find favour with President Joe Biden and Congress, which is narrowly controlled by Mr Biden's Democrats.

“There's been a big dust-up over the last engagement between Hamas and the state of Israel in the United States, but I'm here to tell you that there's a wide and deep support for Israel among the Democratic Party,” Mr Graham said.

Mr Biden has said he would replenish Iron Dome, which helped Israel fend off most of the more than 4,300 rockets fired from Gaza during the conflict.

Israel and Hamas began a ceasefire on May 21 after 11 days of the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian hostilities in years, with nearly 250 people dead, all but 13 of them Palestinians.

Israel's fierce response drew criticism from some Democrats, but Israel generally enjoys strong support in Washington from both parties. Congress routinely approves large sums of military funding for a country seen as a solid US partner in an unstable region.

Israel's Defence Ministry said Mr Gantz would meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday in Washington for a discussion on issues including Iran and military aid.

PROFILE BOX Company name: Overwrite.ai Founder: Ayman Alashkar Started: Established in 2020 Based: Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Sector: PropTech Initial investment: Self-funded by founder Funding stage: Seed funding, in talks with angel investors

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

India squads T20: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur Test: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

