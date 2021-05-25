More than 8,700 people died after catching Covid-19 while in hospitals in England, new figures reveal.

Data supplied by NHS trusts showed that 32,307 people developed Covid-19 in hospital since the start of the pandemic, and 8,747 of them died.

Read More How UK's hospitals became Covid death traps

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who is chairman of the UK's Health and Social Care Select Committee, called it the "biggest undiscussed problem" of the pandemic and said England's first wave could have been shortened had guidance been different.

The figures were obtained by The Guardian newspaper from responses from 81 of 123 hospital trusts in England.

The true figure is expected to be far higher as previous NHS data seen by The National showed that more than 40,600 people admitted to hospital in England during the pandemic were believed to have contracted Covid-19.

“The NHS has done us all proud over the past year, but these new figures are devastating and pose challenging questions on whether the right hospital infection controls were in place," Mr Hunt said.

"We know Covid-19 is an airborne infection, so the efficacy of hospital ventilation systems must now be reviewed as a matter of urgency."

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group called the figures "horrifying".

"The mortality rate for patients and staff who were infected in hospitals is horrifying and must be stopped from happening again," the group said.

"The only way we can answer those questions is through a statutory inquiry, especially since the government continually refuses to release their internal lessons learnt review.

"The government must bring its inquiry forward to this summer and include an interim report that includes best practices on preventing transmission within hospitals in the autumn of this year. Not doing so puts more lives at risk."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a full public inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic in the UK would be launched next spring, with the judge-led investigation is expected to be Britain's biggest such effort since the Iraq war inquiry.

However, he has been criticised for not starting it sooner.

A number of reports have raised concerns about failings which contributed to the UK's coronavirus death toll being the worst in Europe.

At the height of the second wave in January, 1,820 people in the UK died from coronavirus in a single day.

In October, the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch reported on the factors behind hospital-acquired Covid-19 infections in England.

It revealed the root causes lay in building design, ventilation, overcrowded wards, staff shortages, and a lack of testing and protective equipment at the onset of the pandemic.

In December, a study by doctors in north-west England uncovered "major deficiencies" in compliance with Public Health England's guidance on good practice in preventing Covid-19 transmission in hospitals.

Failings included patients being allocated beds before negative tests were confirmed, lack of regular testing for clinical staff and not using protective screens between patients.

This month it was reported that almost half of UK hospitals inspected by the Health and Safety Executive in coronavirus spot checks were in breach of health and safety laws.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Changing visa rules For decades the UAE has granted two and three year visas to foreign workers, tied to their current employer. Now that's changing. Last year, the UAE cabinet also approved providing 10-year visas to foreigners with investments in the UAE of at least Dh10 million, if non-real estate assets account for at least 60 per cent of the total. Investors can bring their spouses and children into the country. It also approved five-year residency to owners of UAE real estate worth at least 5 million dirhams. The government also said that leading academics, medical doctors, scientists, engineers and star students would be eligible for similar long-term visas, without the need for financial investments in the country. The first batch - 20 finalists for the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Distinction.- were awarded in January and more are expected to follow.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

Building boom turning to bust as Turkey's economy slows Deep in a provincial region of northwestern Turkey, it looks like a mirage - hundreds of luxury houses built in neat rows, their pointed towers somewhere between French chateau and Disney castle. Meant to provide luxurious accommodations for foreign buyers, the houses are however standing empty in what is anything but a fairytale for their investors. The ambitious development has been hit by regional turmoil as well as the slump in the Turkish construction industry - a key sector - as the country's economy heads towards what could be a hard landing in an intensifying downturn. After a long period of solid growth, Turkey's economy contracted 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, and many economists expect it will enter into recession this year. The country has been hit by high inflation and a currency crisis in August. The lira lost 28 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2018 and markets are still unconvinced by the readiness of the government under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to tackle underlying economic issues. The villas close to the town centre of Mudurnu in the Bolu region are intended to resemble European architecture and are part of the Sarot Group's Burj Al Babas project. But the development of 732 villas and a shopping centre - which began in 2014 - is now in limbo as Sarot Group has sought bankruptcy protection. It is one of hundreds of Turkish companies that have done so as they seek cover from creditors and to restructure their debts.

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

The biog Name: Greg Heinricks From: Alberta, western Canada Record fish: 56kg sailfish Member of: International Game Fish Association Company: Arabian Divers and Sportfishing Charters

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

What is hepatitis? Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver, which can lead to fibrosis (scarring), cirrhosis or liver cancer. There are 5 main hepatitis viruses, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. Hepatitis C is mostly transmitted through exposure to infective blood. This can occur through blood transfusions, contaminated injections during medical procedures, and through injecting drugs. Sexual transmission is also possible, but is much less common. People infected with hepatitis C experience few or no symptoms, meaning they can live with the virus for years without being diagnosed. This delay in treatment can increase the risk of significant liver damage. There are an estimated 170 million carriers of Hepatitis C around the world. The virus causes approximately 399,000 fatalities each year worldwide, according to WHO.

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Common OCD symptoms and how they manifest Checking: the obsession or thoughts focus on some harm coming from things not being as they should, which usually centre around the theme of safety. For example, the obsession is “the building will burn down”, therefore the compulsion is checking that the oven is switched off. Contamination: the obsession is focused on the presence of germs, dirt or harmful bacteria and how this will impact the person and/or their loved ones. For example, the obsession is “the floor is dirty; me and my family will get sick and die”, the compulsion is repetitive cleaning. Orderliness: the obsession is a fear of sitting with uncomfortable feelings, or to prevent harm coming to oneself or others. Objectively there appears to be no logical link between the obsession and compulsion. For example,” I won’t feel right if the jars aren’t lined up” or “harm will come to my family if I don’t line up all the jars”, so the compulsion is therefore lining up the jars. Intrusive thoughts: the intrusive thought is usually highly distressing and repetitive. Common examples may include thoughts of perpetrating violence towards others, harming others, or questions over one’s character or deeds, usually in conflict with the person’s true values. An example would be: “I think I might hurt my family”, which in turn leads to the compulsion of avoiding social gatherings. Hoarding: the intrusive thought is the overvaluing of objects or possessions, while the compulsion is stashing or hoarding these items and refusing to let them go. For example, “this newspaper may come in useful one day”, therefore, the compulsion is hoarding newspapers instead of discarding them the next day. Source: Dr Robert Chandler, clinical psychologist at Lighthouse Arabia

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

Grand slam winners since July 2003 Who has won major titles since Wimbledon 2003 when Roger Federer won his first grand slam Roger Federer 19 (8 Wimbledon, 5 Australian Open, 5 US Open, 1 French Open) Rafael Nadal 16 (10 French Open, 3 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 1 Australian Open) Novak Djokovic 12 (6 Australian Open, 3 Wimbledon, 2 US Open, 1 French Open) Andy Murray 3 (2 Wimbledon, 1 US Open) Stan Wawrinka 3 (1 Australian Open, 1 French Open, 1 US Open) Andy Roddick 1 (1 US Open) Gaston Gaudio 1 (1 French Open) Marat Safin 1 (1 Australian Open) Juan Martin del Potro 1 (1 US Open) Marin Cilic 1 (1 US Open)

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com

Need to know When: October 17 until November 10 Cost: Entry is free but some events require prior registration Where: Various locations including National Theatre (Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Cultural Center, Zayed University Promenade, Beach Rotana (Abu Dhabi), Vox Cinemas at Yas Mall, Sharjah Youth Center What: The Korea Festival will feature art exhibitions, a B-boy dance show, a mini K-pop concert, traditional dance and music performances, food tastings, a beauty seminar, and more. For more information: www.koreafestivaluae.com