UN concerned over UK’s asylum and migration overhaul

A Border Force boat packed with migrants picked up at sea in the English Channel. AFP/file

The UN said it would examine British plans to overhaul its system for handling migrants and reduce the ways people can claim asylum.

Officials at the UN High Commission for Refugees said the UK planned a “host of complex changes” but there was “a universal right to seek asylum”.

Britain wants to reduce the ways people can claim asylum and only give temporary permits to migrants who arrive in the UK from safe nations.

The plan announced by the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, would only allow permanent permission to remain in the UK if the applicant went through official channels, such as those set up in refugee camps.

Others, such as those who arrive in southern England after crossing the Channel from northern France, would only be eligible for "temporary protection status", under which they would be reassessed for removal at a future date.

Matthew Saltmarsh, senior external relations officer at the UNHCR, said some claimants had “very legitimate reasons” to seek protection in specific countries, such as family ties.

Mr Saltmarsh said the British effort could affect the international protection system for refugees and that “there are rights and obligations for states and individuals”.

He said the 1951 Refugee Convention did not provide “unfettered right to choose a country of asylum” but it also did not “oblige asylum seekers to apply in the first safe country they encounter”.

Plans to send some migrants outside the UK were also criticised.

“Externalisation arrangements often run counter to the spirit of international solidarity and burden-sharing,” Mr Saltmarsh said.

“They risk a gradual erosion of the international protection system, which has withstood the test of time and which we have a collective responsibility to safeguard.”

Ms Patel said the proposed system rewarded those who came through legal routes, such as the UNHCR, and discouraged those travelling through safe countries.

She said the UK would create "safe and legal routes" for asylum seekers to go to the UK.

More than 100 migrants, including a young girl, crossed the Channel on Tuesday, adding to the 806 who have arrived on small boats this year.

A record 8,400 asylum seekers tried to cross the English Channel last year.

Since January, the government has been trying to pass laws to give British border police more power to obtain fingerprints from migrants trying to cross the Channel.

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The Vines - In Miracle Land

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 390bhp Torque: 400Nm Price: Dh340,000 ($92,579

Virtuzone GCC Sixes Date and venue Friday and Saturday, ICC Academy, Dubai Sports City Time Matches start at 9am Groups A Blighty Ducks, Darjeeling Colts, Darjeeling Social, Dubai Wombats; B Darjeeling Veterans, Kuwait Casuals, Loose Cannons, Savannah Lions; C Awali Taverners, Darjeeling, Dromedary, Darjeeling Good Eggs

Awar Qalb Director: Jamal Salem Starring: Abdulla Zaid, Joma Ali, Neven Madi and Khadija Sleiman Two stars

Results 2.15pm: Handicap Dh80,000 1,950m Winner: Hello, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihi (trainer). 2.45pm: Handicap Dh90,000 1,800m Winner: Right Flank, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 3.15pm: Handicap Dh115,000 1,000m Winner: Leading Spirit, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 3.45pm: Jebel Ali Mile Group 3 Dh575,000 1,600m Winner: Chiefdom, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 4.15pm: Handicap Dh105,000 1,400m Winner: Ode To Autumn, Patrick Cosgrave, Satish Seemar. 4.45pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh125,000 1,200m Winner: Last Surprise, James Doyle, Simon Crisford. 5.15pm: Handicap Dh85,000 1,200m Winner: Daltrey, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihi.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

Brief scores: Liverpool 3 Mane 24', Shaqiri 73', 80' Manchester United 1 Lingard 33' Man of the Match: Fabinho (Liverpool)

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

Where to buy Limited-edition art prints of The Sofa Series: Sultani can be acquired from Reem El Mutwalli at www.reemelmutwalli.com

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Match info Wolves 0 Arsenal 2 (Saka 43', Lacazette 85') Man of the match: Shkodran Mustafi (Arsenal)

CONCRETE COWBOY Directed by: Ricky Staub Starring: Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome 3.5/5 stars

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

Bio Born in Dubai in 1994

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

