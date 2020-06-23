Rebekah Vardy suing Coleen Rooney over ‘Wagatha Christie’ scandal

Rebekah Vardy has launched libel proceedings against fellow Wag Coleen Rooney after she was accused of leaking stories about her friend to Britain’s tabloid press.

Ms Rooney, 34, made headlines around the world when she claimed that her own online detective work had found that Ms Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of the leaked stories about her private life.

Ms Vardy, 38, denied any wrongdoing and later said the stress of their public dispute had caused her to have severe anxiety attacks.

Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking personal stories to the press. Getty Images

Ms Rooney is the wife of former England forward Wayne Rooney, while Ms Vardy is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Ms Rooney last year revealed that she had spent five months attempting to work out who was sharing details about her and her family based on information she had posted on her personal social media page.

The saga was dubbed #WagathaChristie after the famous author of detective stories.

At the time, Ms Vardy said third parties had access to her Instagram account and an expert was working to discover who could have been behind the leaks.

Ms Vardy filed her claim with the UK’s High Court on June 12, court records showed.

Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney make their way onto the pitch during a training session. Getty Images

No further details are available at this stage, and no date has been set for a court hearing, but the case will proceed to a trial unless a settlement is reached between the parties.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Power: 272hp at 6,400rpm Torque: 331Nm from 5,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.7L/100km On sale: now Price: Dh149,000

The specs The specs: 2019 Audi Q8

The five new places of worship Church of South Indian Parish St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

FIGHT CARD From 5.30pm in the following order: Featherweight Marcelo Pontes (BRA) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) v Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Welterweight Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) v Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) v Kelig Pinson (BEL) Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (BEL) v Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) Catchweight 100kg Mohamed Ali (EGY) v Marc Vleiger (NED) Featherweight James Bishop (AUS) v Mark Valerio (PHI) Welterweight Gerson Carvalho (BRA) v Abdelghani Saber (EGY) Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) v Igor Litoshik (BLR) Bantamweight: Fabio Mello (BRA) v Mark Alcoba (PHI) Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magemedsultanov (RUS) Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) v Jayson Margallo (PHI) Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) v Roman Golovinov (UKR) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Steve Kennedy (AUS) Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN)

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.

How to invest in gold Investors can tap into the gold price by purchasing physical jewellery, coins and even gold bars, but these need to be stored safely and possibly insured. A cheaper and more straightforward way to benefit from gold price growth is to buy an exchange-traded fund (ETF). Most advisers suggest sticking to “physical” ETFs. These hold actual gold bullion, bars and coins in a vault on investors’ behalf. Others do not hold gold but use derivatives to track the price instead, adding an extra layer of risk. The two biggest physical gold ETFs are SPDR Gold Trust and iShares Gold Trust. Another way to invest in gold’s success is to buy gold mining stocks, but Mr Gravier says this brings added risks and can be more volatile. “They have a serious downside potential should the price consolidate.” Mr Kyprianou says gold and gold miners are two different asset classes. “One is a commodity and the other is a company stock, which means they behave differently.” Mining companies are a business, susceptible to other market forces, such as worker availability, health and safety, strikes, debt levels, and so on. “These have nothing to do with gold at all. It means that some companies will survive, others won’t.” By contrast, when gold is mined, it just sits in a vault. “It doesn’t even rust, which means it retains its value,” Mr Kyprianou says. You may already have exposure to gold miners in your portfolio, say, through an international ETF or actively managed mutual fund. You could spread this risk with an actively managed fund that invests in a spread of gold miners, with the best known being BlackRock Gold & General. It is up an incredible 55 per cent over the past year, and 240 per cent over five years. As always, past performance is no guide to the future.

Conservative MPs who have publicly revealed sending letters of no confidence Steve Baker Peter Bone Ben Bradley Andrew Bridgen Maria Caulfield​​​​​​​ Simon Clarke Philip Davies Nadine Dorries​​​​​​​ James Duddridge​​​​​​​ Mark Francois Chris Green Adam Holloway Andrea Jenkyns Anne-Marie Morris Sheryll Murray Jacob Rees-Mogg Laurence Robertson Lee Rowley Henry Smith Martin Vickers John Whittingdale

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

The Specs Engine 3.8-litre, twin-turbo V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 582bhp (542bhp in GTS model) Torque: 730Nm Price: Dh649,000 (Dh549,000 for GTS)

THE DEALS Hamilton $60m x 2 = $120m Vettel $45m x 2 = $90m Ricciardo $35m x 2 = $70m Verstappen $55m x 3 = $165m Leclerc $20m x 2 = $40m TOTAL $485m

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The chef's advice Troy Payne, head chef at Abu Dhabi’s newest healthy eatery Sanderson’s in Al Seef Resort & Spa, says singles need to change their mindset about how they approach the supermarket. “They feel like they can’t buy one cucumber,” he says. “But I can walk into a shop – I feed two people at home – and I’ll walk into a shop and I buy one cucumber, I’ll buy one onion.” Mr Payne asks for the sticker to be placed directly on each item, rather than face the temptation of filling one of the two-kilogram capacity plastic bags on offer. The chef also advises singletons not get too hung up on “organic”, particularly high-priced varieties that have been flown in from far-flung locales. Local produce is often grown sustainably, and far cheaper, he says.

