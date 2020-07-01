President Erdogan: Turkey will introduce strict social media controls

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would regulate social media and shut down some platforms. Reuters

Turkey will introduce regulations to control social media platforms or shut them down, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday, pressing ahead with government plans after he said his family was insulted online.

Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law, said on Twitter on Tuesday that his fourth child had been born.

Mr Albayrak’s wife Esra was insulted by some users, who were later detained,the Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

Speaking to members of his AK Party, Mr Erdogan repeated that his party would introduce new regulations to control the use of social media.

He said an increase in “immoral acts” on the platforms in recent years was due to a lack of regulation.

“These platforms do not suit this nation. We want to shut down, control [them] by bringing [a bill] to parliament as soon as possible,” he said.

He said social media companies would be forced to appoint representatives in Turkey to respond to legal requests, which he said were currently ignored.

“We are determined to do whatever is necessary for social media platforms to set up fiscal and legal representation in our country. We will implement access ban, legal and fiscal penalties after completion of the regulation,” Mr Erdogan said.

In April, the AK Party included similar measures on social media in a draft law mainly about economic measures against Covid-19. The draft law required companies to appoint representatives or have their bandwidth slashed by up to 95 per cent, which would effectively make them inaccessible.

The measures were later removed from the draft law but opposition members said they would come back on the agenda.

Ankara polices social media strictly, especially during sensitive periods such as military operations and the current coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey fiercely criticised Twitter in June for suspending more than 7,000 accounts that supported Mr Erdogan, saying the company was smearing the government and trying to redesign Turkish politics.

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The specs: Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price, base: Dh1 million (estimate) Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 563hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 850Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined: 15L / 100km

