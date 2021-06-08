Police target notorious Al Zein crime clan with armed raids in Germany

Officers searched 30 properties in money laundering and organised crime investigation

A senior figure of the notorious Al Zein gang was reportedly arrested on Tuesday during raids on 30 homes and businesses in western Germany targeting money laundering and organised crime.

Police used an armoured vehicle to ram the gates of a villa in the city of Leverkusen before arresting a man and woman inside, according to mass-market German daily Bild. It published pictures of a man in a jogging outfit and a woman in Arabic dress with her face covered being led away.

The raids on homes, offices and shops across the state of North-Rhine Westphalia were connected to the operations of the Al Zein clan within Germany, a Dusseldorf police spokesman said. The group is one of the best known of the estimated 20 family-based organisations that control crime in Berlin and elsewhere in the country.

Mahmoud Al Zein, head of the Kurdish-Lebanese Al Zein clan, left Germany in January in a major scalp for Berlin authorities. GettyThe Godfather of Berlin and the battle for control of Germany’s underworld

Members include descendants of 14 million foreign workers who flocked to help rebuild Germany in the aftermath of the Second World War.

German officials did not identify anyone arrested but said they had raided 30 properties and confiscated possessions. The raids follow a pattern of regular operations involving hundreds of officers to harass and target the gangs.

The leader of the clan, Berlin’s self-styled criminal "Godfather", Mahmoud Al Zein, left Germany in January under sustained pressure from authorities seeking to crack down on Middle East-dominated gangs in the country.

He left for Turkey to avoid enforced deportation by Germany’s immigration authorities, but experts said the criminal empire he left behind remained largely intact. Authorities were finally able to deport him after unravelling his complex past and discovering he was Turkish and not Lebanese, as he had claimed.

Mr Al Zein had said he was born in Beirut and travelled to Germany in 1982. Known as "The Fat Man" by investigators, he successfully avoided several deportation attempts as he built his criminal empire, steeped in violence and based on cultural and ethnic loyalties.

Mr Al Zein considered himself above the law and wrote a book that made no secret of his significance in the German underworld: The Godfather of Berlin: My Way, My Family, My Rules.

Mahmoud Al Zein is pictured in 2018 after attending a funeral in Berlin. Getty Images
Mahmoud Al Zein is pictured in 2018 after attending a funeral in Berlin. Getty Images

Andreas Geisel, Berlin’s interior minister, said in January that the departure of Mr Al Zein was a milestone in the country’s efforts to tackle the gangs.

“It is only one person but it is a special person,” he said. “It shows our determination – this is a signal.

“We are still at the beginning, but have now found our running rhythm …. And we are determined to enforce this.”

Published: June 8, 2021 01:26 PM

