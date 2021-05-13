Muslims mark Eid Al Fitr across the UK

Muslims across the UK gathered for socially distanced Eid prayers to mark the end of Ramadan, which took place under Covid-19 restrictions for the second consecutive year.

Hundreds are expected to attend prayers at Cardiff Castle as part of Wales' first major outdoor event since last March.

Eid at the Castle will serve as a pilot event ahead of the wider reopening of the country.

Worshippers are required to socially distance and must present evidence of a negative Covid-19 test on arrival.

While not yet a return to normality, the event will mark a significant change from 2020. Mosques were closed during Eid last year and people were asked to celebrate at home under lockdown restrictions.

Mosques have reopened but social distancing rules still apply and numbers are limited. Worshippers are asked to wear face coverings and bring their own prayer mat.