Jeffrey Donaldson bids to become leader of Northern Ireland's crisis-hit DUP

UK MP Jeffrey Donaldson on Monday announced his candidacy to lead Northern Ireland's unionist DUP party, after internal divisions forced leader Edwin Poots to resign.

He indicated that he would give up his position as DUP leader at Westminster if he won the nomination and became head of the Northern Ireland government.

"It is with optimism for the future and recognition of the challenges facing Northern Ireland that today I put my name forward for the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party," Mr Donaldson said.

"I believe that if I am elected leader, I can put the Democratic Unionist Party on the path to victory at next year's election."

Candidates for the DUP position have until noon on Tuesday to apply, and Mr Donaldson is the only person in the running so far.

Mr Poots, who became leader of the ultra-conservative party only three weeks ago, announced his resignation last week after a rebellion similar to the one that brought down his predecessor, Arlene Foster.

Ms Foster was accused of allowing customs controls to be put in place for goods coming from mainland Britain, creating a border.

Mr Poots was brought down by anger in his camp after last-minute concessions to Sinn Fein over a new power-sharing government, as provided for in the 1998 Good Friday agreement.

That deal ended the Troubles, the 30-year conflict between unionists and republicans.

Before being forced out, Mr Poots appointed loyalist Paul Givan as the province's First Minister, a role he assumed on Thursday but will be under pressure to relinquish when a DUP leader is elected.

Mr Donaldson is a veteran of UK politics, holding the title of the longest-serving MP in Northern Ireland, serving in Westminster since 1997.

The 58-year-old, who was born in Kilkeel in Northern Ireland, entered politics after the murder of his police officer cousin Samuel Donaldson during the Troubles.

He was the first policeman to be blown up by the IRA in the conflict.

In 1985, he was elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly aged 22, the youngest person to win a seat at Stormont.

He was originally a member of the Ulster Unionist Party.

However, his relationship with the party soured after its leader David Trimble helped negotiate the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Donaldson led a walkout of the peace talks after opposing the early release of republican prisoners.

He left the party along with Ms Foster, both joining the DUP.

If he is elected leader, Mr Donaldson will be faced with rising tensions in the UK province of about 1.9 million people.

Unionists are upset about the Northern Irish protocol negotiated as part of Brexit, which they say threatens the province's place in the UK.

Aimed at avoiding a physical border between the Republic of Ireland and the North, the agreement keeps the province in the European single market and Customs union for goods.

The Northern Ireland protocol is the "number one issue", Mr Donaldson said on Monday.

He promised that if elected, he would "ensure that the government doesn't just listen, but recognises the need to take decisive action.

"Now, more than ever, we need to unite in the face of the threats posed to Northern Ireland by the protocol," he said.

Mr Givan has promised that Mr Donaldson would have his support if he was confirmed as leader.