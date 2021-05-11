Greece warns that tensions with Turkey represent major threat to Nato cohesion

Tensions between Turkey and other Nato members represent the biggest threat to the alliance’s cohesion, Greece’s Defence Minister said.

Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos said Greece was not seeking to isolate Turkey from a series of initiatives it agreed on with countries, including the UAE, to promote regional stability.

But he said Ankara must abide by international law and tone down its often inflammatory rhetoric to be included.

The already frayed relations between Nato members Greece and Turkey plummeted last year amid a row over maritime territory and access to gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean. The EU was dragged into the dispute, with the bloc backing member state Greece.

“The main threat to Nato’s internal cohesion comes from the strains between Turkey and other allies. I wouldn’t want to include just Greece in that,” Mr Panagiotopoulos told a webinar hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

He referred to the tense situation last summer, when France temporarily withdrew support for Nato’s Mediterranean mission after a French frigate came precariously close to clashing with Turkish vessels.

While the Greek defence minister said the situation with Turkey had since improved, the tension of 2020 “ultimately serves to destabilise Nato’s cohesion”.

“But I do believe that in order to keep a stable and coherent Nato, especially in its south-eastern flank, we must make sure that tensions of this sort do not repeat themselves,” he said. “That’s the shared opinion of all our friends and allies in Nato and Europe.”

Last month, a landmark meeting in Paphos brought together senior foreign affairs officials from the UAE, Greece, Cyprus and Israel in order to strengthen their partnership.

Mr Panagiotopoulos said Greece wanted Turkey to be a good neighbour should it want to be included in similar partnerships.

“We would like Turkey – I don’t want to be misunderstood on that – to become a member of these schemes. But in order for that to happen, Turkey has to comply with the rules,” he said.

“I understand that Turkey has faced its own internal problems – economic problems, political problems that compelled President Erdogan to align himself with a more hardcore nationalist element within the Turkish political framework.

"But in order to be a reliable security providing actor in the region, I think that the first thing that one needs to do is to agree to comply by international law.”

David Haye record Total fights: 32

The specs: Audi e-tron Price, base: From Dh325,000 (estimate) Engine: Twin electric motors and 95kWh battery pack Transmission: Single-speed auto Power: 408hp Torque: 664Nm Range: 400 kilometres

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000 Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6 Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

The biog Favourite books: 'Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life' by Jane D. Mathews and ‘The Moment of Lift’ by Melinda Gates Favourite travel destination: Greece, a blend of ancient history and captivating nature. It always has given me a sense of joy, endless possibilities, positive energy and wonderful people that make you feel at home. Favourite pastime: travelling and experiencing different cultures across the globe. Favourite quote: “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders” - Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook. Favourite Movie: Mona Lisa Smile Favourite Author: Kahlil Gibran Favourite Artist: Meryl Streep

Biog Age: 50 Known as the UAE’s strongest man Favourite dish: “Everything and sea food” Hobbies: Drawing, basketball and poetry Favourite car: Any classic car Favourite superhero: The Hulk original

ESSENTIALS The flights

Emirates, Etihad and Swiss fly direct from the UAE to Zurich from Dh2,855 return, including taxes.

The chalet

Chalet N is currently open in winter only, between now and April 21. During the ski season, starting on December 11, a week’s rental costs from €210,000 (Dh898,431) per week for the whole property, which has 22 beds in total, across six suites, three double rooms and a children’s suite. The price includes all scheduled meals, a week’s ski pass, Wi-Fi, parking, transfers between Munich, Innsbruck or Zurich airports and one 50-minute massage per person. Private ski lessons cost from €360 (Dh1,541) per day. Halal food is available on request.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

