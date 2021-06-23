Delta strain Covid-19 cases double in Germany in a week

The percentage of Covid-19 infections from the Delta variant of coronavirus have doubled in Germany in a week, the Robert Koch Institute public health agency said on Wednesday.

And the agency said the more easily transmitted Delta strain was likely to become responsible for a greater percentage of Covid-19 cases in the country.

A genome sequencing analysis shows the variant, which was first identified in India, accounted for 15 per cent of infections and is continuing to increase.

A report from the agency said it can be expected that Delta will become the dominant coronavirus strain in Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Wednesday that she would like other European countries to require people entering from countries where there are high levels of the Delta variant, such as Britain, to go into quarantine.