Delta strain Covid-19 cases double in Germany in a week

Variant is likely to overtake other strains, public health agency says

A man sits in the subway wearing an FFP2 mask in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. AP
A man sits in the subway wearing an FFP2 mask in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. AP

The percentage of Covid-19 infections from the Delta variant of coronavirus have doubled in Germany in a week, the Robert Koch Institute public health agency said on Wednesday.

And the agency said the more easily transmitted Delta strain was likely to become responsible for a greater percentage of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Read More

Nadhim Zahawi extols the virtues of vaccines during Wednesday's government media briefing. ReutersLondon summit planned to increase vaccine uptake in capital

Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated staff from next month

A genome sequencing analysis shows the variant, which was first identified in India, accounted for 15 per cent of infections and is continuing to increase.

A report from the agency said it can be expected that Delta will become the dominant coronavirus strain in Germany.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said earlier on Wednesday that she would like other European countries to require people entering from countries where there are high levels of the Delta variant, such as Britain, to go into quarantine.

Updated: June 24, 2021 12:10 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Nadhim Zahawi extols the virtues of vaccines during Wednesday's government media briefing. Reuters

London summit planned to increase vaccine acceptance in capital

Europe
A refugee in Syria's Zaatari camp receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. AFP

Women and children bearing brunt of pandemic in Mena

The Americas
Uber is offering free rides to those getting their Covid-19 vaccination in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Reuters

Free Uber rides in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for people getting their Covid-19 vaccines

Lifestyle
Riad Armanious, the chief executive of Eva Pharma. Reuters

Eva Pharma CEO: We will make a ‘wholly Egyptian’ Covid vaccine

Egypt
London mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to lead a green recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Getty Images 

London mayor pleads for return of international visitors to 'green' city

Europe
Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
DUBAI, OCTOBER 01 2020: General view of the Sustainability Pavilion at night. (Photo by Dany Eid/Expo 2020)

Behind the scenes ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world