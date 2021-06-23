London summit planned to increase vaccine uptake in capital

The UK government on Wednesday announced it would hold a summit to tackle vaccine hesitancy in London, where vaccination rates are lagging behind the rest of the country.

The event will bring together senior officials, NHS leaders and London mayor Sadiq Khan to discuss what more can be done to encourage more people to be vaccinated.

London's lower rate has been ascribed to its high number of vaccine-hesitant ethnic minorities but ONS data suggests such hesitancy has halved among certain groups in recent months.

The mindset shift has seen a sharp rise in those from black and black Afro Caribbean communities, as well as Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities, taking the vaccine since the beginning of April.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi welcomed the news and revealed nine in 10 of all UK adults have either taken the vaccine or said they wanted to.

He praised churches, mosques, temples and synagogues for their efforts in distributing the shots in harder-to-reach communities.

"Our vaccination programme has been delivered in the community, by the community and for the community," he said.

The importance of maintaining vaccine momentum was brought into focus by Wednesday's Covid figures, which showed daily infections in the UK were at their highest level for several months.

The UK reported 16,135 new cases and 19 coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period. The last time numbers were this high was on February 6 when 18,262 infections were announced.

Wednesday's caseload represents a significant increase on the 11,625 new infections recorded the previous day.

With infections rising sharply, propelled by the potent combination of looser Covid restrictions and the highly infectious Delta variant, the government is even more dependent on vaccines to plot its way out of the pandemic.

The latest data looked promising, Mr Zahawi said.

He said 14,000 lives have been saved by the vaccination programme and 44,500 hospital admissions prevented. The majority of people in hospital with Covid are unvaccinated and from younger age groups than in January.

With three in five UK adults fully vaccinated, walk-in clinics planned for the weekend and a move to address vaccine hesitancy and disinformation in train, there is room for optimism.

The threat of vaccine-evading mutations can never be dismissed, however, especially with the recent emergence of the Delta Plus strain.

Public Health England's Dr Mary Ramsay, speaking alongside Mr Zahawi at the briefing, said officials were "on top of the situation" in the UK where 41 cases of the mutation have been recorded