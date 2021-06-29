Case against London low traffic scheme rejected by High Court judge

A legal challenge against a London borough’s emergency transport plan has been rejected by a High Court judge.

The Lambeth Low Traffic Neighbourhood was launched in May 2020 with the aim of improving street safety after the pandemic-induced drop in public transport use.

LTNs harness number plate technology to deter car drivers from accessing streets that are barred to all but residents. Those infracting the restrictions face fines.

The introduction of the measure in Lambeth, in the south of the capital, prompted a group of disgruntled residents to form a protest network called OneLambeth and launch a legal challenge decrying the LTN as “undemocratic, discriminatory, harmful and hazardous”.

The litigation was launched on behalf of Sofia Sheikh, a Lambeth resident with a debilitating lung condition whose access to her nearest hospital was detrimentally affected by the LTN, the protesters said.

The rejection of Ms Sheikh’s case on all counts was welcomed by councillor Claire Holland, Labour leader of Lambeth Council.

“Lambeth has been clear from the start that we had to act swiftly and urgently in the face of the huge challenges that the coronavirus pandemic posed to our borough and in particular the immediate risk of it making existing inequalities on our streets and in our neighbourhoods worse,” she said.

Ms Holland said the council had “from the outset” disclaimed allegations of discrimination or illegality, and she welcomed the judgment for making it clear “considerations of equality were accounted for at the earliest stage”.

She said the council carried out “regular, detailed, open and transparent monitoring of the programme” and had “already taken on board feedback from local people to make improvements where necessary”.

“We will now redouble our efforts to involve all of our communities in a conversation about how we rebalance our streets so that they are more equal, safer and put people first,” she said.

OneLambeth said it would consider appealing the verdict.

“We are disappointed that Justice Kerr has ruled in favour of Lambeth Council, who employed a QC on taxpayers’ money against a disabled resident and Covid survivor. We are in talks with our legal team regarding an appeal,” a representative for the group said.

