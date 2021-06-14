Boris Johnson delays lockdown easing in push to save 'many thousands of lives'

The easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK has been delayed by four weeks, with the road map to “normality” hamstrung by the need to ensure more people are vaccinated against the highly contagious Delta mutation of Covid-19.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decision was part of an effort to "save thousands of lives" with a speeded up vaccination programme and applies to England.

He said the choice was to press on with lockdown easing or hit pause and give the National Health Service a chance to give more people vaccinations.

“As things stand, and on the evidence I can see right now, I’m confident that we will not need more than four weeks.

"By being cautious now, we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions of people,” Mr Johnson said.

July 19 is now the earliest date that lockdown conditions can be eased further.

The most recent data showed the Delta variant ripping through communities and putting more people into hospital.

During the pause, the country aims "to have double jabbed two-thirds of the adult population", the prime minister said. Younger adults will also be eligible for a vaccine for the first time.

The UK has followed a step-by-step road map to lifting coronavirus restrictions and the final milestone was to have been June 21.

On Monday, Mr Johnson said the latest data on the country’s coronavirus outbreak meant restrictions could not be lifted further.

The lockdown is being put on hold. Bloomberg

Epidemiologists have been testing whether to allow lockdown easing against the effectiveness of the vaccination programme, taking into consideration hospital cases, deaths, infection rates and mutations of concern.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, has been sweeping through parts of the country with some data indicating it is responsible for nine in 10 cases in the UK. It also appears to be far more contagious than the original disease.

Last week saw some of the worst days for new cases since lockdown easing began. On Monday, the UK recorded another 7,742 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths.

Some indoor hospitality has been open since May 17 but many businesses are still unable to make a profit because of continuing restrictions on numbers in their premises.

The news will be a bitter pill to swallow for many hospitality businesses which were pinning their hopes on the so-called June 21 Freedom Day.

In the past week, Britain has delivered about 170,000 first Covid-19 vaccine doses a day. At that rate, 4.5 million more first doses could be delivered during a four-week period.