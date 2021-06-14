Boris Johnson delays easing lockdown to save 'many thousands of lives'

Delta variant has been sweeping through parts of the UK

The easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK has been delayed by four weeks, with the map to “normality” blocked by the need to ensure more people are vaccinated against the highly contagious Delta mutation of Covid-19.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the decision was to "save thousands of lives" with a quicker vaccination programme and applied to England.

Mr Johnson said the choice was to press on with lockdown easing or hit pause and give the National Health Service a chance to give more people vaccinations.

Actors wait to enter and restart rehearsals at the Sondheim Theatre in London. BloombergRace to vaccinate 10 million

“As things stand, and on the evidence I can see right now, I’m confident that we will not need more than four weeks," he said.

"By being cautious now, we have the chance in the next four weeks to save many thousands of lives by vaccinating millions of people."

July 19 is now the earliest date that lockdown conditions can be eased further.

The most recent data showed the Delta variant spreading through communities and putting more people into hospital.

During the pause, the country aims "to have double-jabbed two-thirds of the adult population", the prime minister said.

Younger adults will also be eligible for a vaccine for the first time.

The UK has followed a phased road map to lifting coronavirus restrictions and the final milestone was to have been June 21.

On Monday, Mr Johnson said the latest data on the country’s coronavirus outbreak meant restrictions could not be lifted further.

The lockdown is being put on hold. Bloomberg
Epidemiologists have been testing whether to allow lockdown easing against the effectiveness of the vaccination programme, taking into consideration hospital cases, deaths, infection rates and mutations of concern.

The Delta variant, first identified in India, has been sweeping through parts of the country.

Some data indicates it is responsible for nine in 10 cases in the UK. It also appears to be far more contagious than the original strain.

Last week included some of the worst days for new cases since lockdown easing began.

On Monday, the UK recorded another 7,742 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths.

Some indoor hospitality has been open since May 17 but many businesses are still unable to make a profit because of continuing restrictions on numbers in their premises.

The delay will be a bitter pill to swallow for many hospitality businesses, which were pinning their hopes on the June 21 "Freedom Day".

In the past week, Britain has delivered about 170,000 first Covid-19 vaccine doses a day. At that rate, 4.5 million more first doses could be delivered in four weeks.

Updated: June 15, 2021 03:33 AM

