Animal Rebellion blockades McDonald's UK distribution centres

Group also occupy branch in Falmouth, Cornwall, near to G7 summit

Members of rights group Animal Rebellion carry out a demonstration at a McDonald's distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead, England. Reuters
Members of rights group Animal Rebellion carry out a demonstration at a McDonald's distribution centre in Hemel Hempstead, England. Reuters

Animal Rebellion activists blockaded distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday to demand the global restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods.

Protesters from the campaign group also occupied the Falmouth, Cornwall, branch of the fast-food behemoth, a short Deliveroo ride from Carbis Bay, the site of this weekend's G7 summit. Hopefully Boris Johnson or Joe Biden didn't fancy a Big Mac.

Around 50 Animal Rebellion protesters used trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's four distribution centres in the UK.

A spokeswoman for McDonald's UK apologised to its customers for any disruption.

"We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items," she said.

G7: Read More

epa09262911 An art installation called 'the Doomsday sculpture' is set up in a front garden in Falmouth, Cornwall, Britain, 11 June 2021. A graveyard has been mocked up in Falmouth to highlight the dangers of climate change. Britain is hosting the G7 summit in Cornwall in from 11 to 13 June 2021. EPA/JON ROWLEYScientists warn G7 leaders over the existential costs of climate change

Animal Rebellion said it would remain at the sites for at least 24 hours to disrupt the company's supply chain.

Images released by Animal Rebellion showed a replica model of McDonald's golden M-shaped arches logo splattered with blood-like red paint and protesters suspended in the bamboo structures at the gates of a distribution centre.

"The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year," said James Ozden, a spokesperson for Animal Rebellion.

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed 10 billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and ‘sustainable’ animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

Later on Saturday, the group said police had told activists at two of the four sites they would not attempt to remove them immediately and it still intended to maintain the blockades until Sunday.

Published: June 12, 2021 11:51 PM

SHARE

SHARE

More on Environment
Formal agreement is likely come in a session on Sunday addressed by Sir David Attenborough. Courtesy Emirates Literature Foundation

G7 backs Nature Compact to stop and reverse biodiversity loss

Europe
Falcons have a long heritage in Bedouin culture and were once used to catch food. Courtesy: Adihex

Abu Dhabi falcon competition judge reveals what makes the perfect bird

Heritage
Stills from the Greenpeace video - 300 drones, 1 message: Act Now The video is a message to world leaders attending the G7 summit in Cornwall, UK 11th, 12th, 13th June 2021, asking them to take climate issues seriously and to 'Act Now'

Greenpeace video uses 300 drones to send message to G7 leaders in Cornwall

Europe
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
UAE officials observe Shams 1, the $600 million solar energy plant on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. AFP

Is it time for the GCC to have its own Green New Deal?

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez