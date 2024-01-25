Alexander Stubb: Finland's presidential hopeful eyes comeback on Cold War frontline

Finland's Alexander Stubb has emerged as the narrow favourite to be elected president as the country prepares to vote amid the threat of a new Cold War with Russia.

Europe's shifting geopolitical landscape will be the main concern for the new head of state, who also acts as supreme commander of the Nordic country's armed forces.

Opinion polls show Mr Stubb, of the centre-right National Coalition Party, holds a slender lead over his nearest rival, Pekka Haavisto, a member of the Green Party, ahead of election day on January 28.

Relations between Moscow and Helsinki deteriorated following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, prompting Finland to drop decades of military non-alignment and join Nato in April 2023.

Both candidates are former foreign ministers and are vying to replace Sauli Niinisto, who steps down after two six-year terms.

An opinion poll by Helsingin Sanomat on January 22 put Mr Stubb at 22 per cent of the vote, with Mr Haavisto at 20 per cent.

To win the presidency in the first round of voting, a candidate must obtain more than 50 per cent of ballots cast, meaning the two will likely face off in the second round on February 11.

Jussi Halla-aho, former leader of the nationalist Finns party and currently serving as speaker of parliament, polled 18 per cent, up from 13 per cent in December.

Can Alexander Stubb make a comeback?

Mr Stubb, 55, has been a mainstay in Finnish politics since 2008 when he was appointed foreign minister, a position he held until 2011. His energetic but informal style has attracted praise and criticism.

An election victory would represent a comeback for Mr Stubb, who served as the country's prime minister for 10 months as part of a coalition government between 2014 and 2015, a period which he has previously painted as highly challenging.

He eventually quit Finnish politics in 2017 to become vice president of the European Investment Bank and later director at the European University Institute in Florence, vowing never to return.

However, he reversed that decision following the National Coalition Party's triumph in the 2023 parliamentary election that ousted Prime Minister Sanna Marin, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Finnish border guard patrols with his dog at the Finnish-Russian border in Finalnd. EPA

Politics in Finland, long dominated by its relationship with Moscow, has shifted since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Mr Stubb is seen as strongly pro-western and has been highly critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

“The next president of the republic will be first and foremost a president of the West, a Nato president – and one of our most important relationships is our partnership with the United States,” Mr Stubb said in a recent TV interview.

Last month, Finland signed a defence co-operation agreement with Washington granting the US military broad access across its 1,340km (830-mile) border with Russia.

Finland had previously closed its border amid security concerns over an influx of asylum seekers from Russia.

All the presidential candidates champion both Finland's independence and its new role as a Nato member, said Hanna Wass, vice dean at the Faculty of Social Science at the University of Helsinki.

Stubb and Haavisto “both have broad experience in both domestic and foreign politics, which voters seem to value the most”, Wass said.

“They have been known figures for a long period of time, for several generations.”