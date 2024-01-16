Macron calls for unity as he promises wide-ranging reforms

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called for the French to unite to make the country stronger as he announced a wide array of measures to try to reinvigorate a second mandate.

Mr Macron has had his new term as leader marred by unpopularity and contested reforms, with a margin of manoeuvre constrained by a lack of absolute majority in Parliament.

"I'm convinced that we have all the assets we need to succeed, and that we will live better tomorrow than we do today," he told a news briefing.

READ MORE France's new Prime Minister needs to succeed in the court of public popularity

Mr Macron began by spelling out measures concerning children, including regulating their screen time in a way he did not specify.

He said uniforms would be tested in about 100 schools, adding that there would be more civic instruction classes and that all children in junior high school should have access to theatre classes.

Parental leave, he said, would be shorter than now, but better paid.

Mr Macron also said he would ask his government to launch liberal reforms to boost the economy, saying the country needed to be encouraged to "produce more" and "innovate more".

"France will be stronger if it wins back its financial independence," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron announces his top priorities for the year as he seeks to revitalise his presidency, on January 16 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. AP

Five months before European Parliament elections that opinion polls say the far right is set to win in France, Mr Macron also promised to help the middle class and provide more access to social welfare.

"There is a blind spot in France, that of all our compatriots who earn too much to get help but not enough to live well," he said.

The appointment last week of Gabriel Attal, 34, as Prime Minister indicated a desire by Mr Macron to move beyond the divisive pension and immigration reforms that led to protests last year.