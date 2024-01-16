Another Red Sea attack on commercial ship as US reveals missing special forces

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

British maritime security firm Ambrey on Tuesday said a Malta-flagged, Greek-owned bulk carrier was reportedly hit with a missile in the Red Sea, 140km north-west of Yemen's port city of Saleef.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) also confirmed the incident in the same area.

It is the second missile strike on a commercial vessel in two days, one of nearly 30 Houthi assaults on shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since October.

It comes as Centcom, the US military headquarters in the Middle East, gave details of a Navy Seals Special Forces mission on January 11 that captured an array of Houthi weapons from a dhow en route to Yemen.

Centcom said two of the Navy Seals went missing in the operation, but it also described seizing a cache of missile-guidance systems and motors for medium-range ballistic missiles, as well as air defence equipment, confirming what it said was Iran's role in supporting the militia.





On 11 January 2024, while conducting a flag verification, U.S. CENTCOM Navy forces conducted a night-time seizure of a dhow conducting illegal transport of advanced lethal aid from Iran to resupply Houthi… pic.twitter.com/yg4PuTZBh7 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 16, 2024

The US and the UK launched air strikes on Houthi military positions across Yemen last week, pledging to protect free navigation in the Red Sea, while simultaneously risking further escalation in the region as the Gaza war rages on.

The targets included weapon depots, radar sites and command centres, including those in remote mountain areas, the US said.

The US military on Friday evening said it had conducted a “follow-on” strike on a Houthi radar site.

The US Navy warned American-flagged vessels to steer clear of areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden for at least 72 hours after the initial air strikes.

The Iran-backed rebels, who control the capital Sanaa, northern Yemen and parts of the Red Sea coast, said five of its members were killed in the "barbaric" strikes and vowed to retaliate.

The Houthis threatened to retaliate over Friday's strikes and vowed to continue their attacks, which they say are in solidarity with Gaza.

On Sunday, US fighter planes shot down a cruise missile fired by the Houthis at one of its warships in the Red Sea, in the first such attack since US and UK missiles struck the Iran-backed group.