US and UK strike Houthi positions across Yemen

The US and the UK "successfully conducted" air strikes on military positions belonging to the Iran-backed Houthis across Yemen early on Friday morning, US President Joe Biden said in a statement.

"Today, at my direction, US military forces – together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands – successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways," Mr Biden said.

It is the first response against the group, who control much of Yemen, since it started attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas in the Gaza Strip late last year.

Houthi operations have disrupted international commerce on the key waterway between Europe and Asia, which accounts for about 15 per cent of the world's shipping traffic.

"These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history," Mr Biden said.

They are believed to be the first strikes the US has carried out against the Houthis in Yemen since 2016.

"These targeted strikes are a clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes." Mr Biden added.

"I will not hesitate to direct further measures to protect our people and the free flow of international commerce as necessary."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak approved the attacks after a meeting with his cabinet on Thursday evening.

"Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week. This cannot stand," Mr Sunak said in a statement confirming UK's involvement in the strikes.

"The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade.

"We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence … to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping."

Residents of Sanaa told Reuters the city has been on alert since Thursday evening, with heavy presence of Houthi forces and movement of military trucks.

Houthi military sites and camps in Sanaa were also being evacuated, they said.

Before the US and UK strikes, Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al Houthi said they would give a "big" response.

“We’ll confront the American aggression,” he said in a televised speech on Thursday.

“Any American attack won’t go unpunished.”

Houthis increase attacks on commercial vessels

The Houthi militants pledged to attack ships linked to Israel, or ships headed to Israeli ports, in the Red Sea in protest against Israel's bombardment of Gaza after Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel in October.

While Houthi militants have increased their attacks, many of their targets had few or no links to Israel.

Various shipping lines have suspended operations through the waterway or chose to take a longer, costlier journey around Africa by the Cape of Good Hope.

"These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners and our partners, jeopardised trade and threatened freedom of navigation," Mr Biden said.

How could Houthi attacks in the Red Sea affect global trade?

The US in December launched Operation Prosperity Guardian to counter Houthi strikes on commercial vessels, alongside 10 countries including the UK.

Mr Sunak said that the Royal Navy will continue to "patrol the Red Sea" as part of the task force.

"More than 50 nations have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping," Mr Biden said.

"Crews from more than 20 countries have been threatened or taken hostage in acts of piracy.

"More than 2,000 ships have been forced to divert thousands of miles to avoid the Red Sea, which can cause weeks of delays in product shipping times."

The US military said the Houthis on Thursday had staged their 27th attack on shipping since November 19, firing an anti-ship ballistic missile into international shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden.

US CENTCOM Statement on 27th Houthi attack on commercial shipping lanes in the Gulf of Aden

On Jan. 11 at approximately 2 a.m. (Sanaa time), the Iranian-backed Houthis fired an anti-ship ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen into international shipping lanes in… pic.twitter.com/MDdjM1yCpV — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 11, 2024

The air strikes come after UK and US naval forces destroyed “attack drones” sent by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, in what was believed to be the largest assault yet from the Yemen-based force.

The Royal Navy air defence destroyer HMS Diamond was involved in the response to the latest in a series of attacks.

UK warns of further action if assaults persist

Before the attacks, UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned of impending action if assaults persisted amid growing global concern about the disruption.

He also said the Houthis, a Shiite rebel group that has held Yemen’s capital since 2014, were acting with the support of Iran.

“Be in no doubt at all, Iran is guiding what is happening there in the Red Sea, providing them not just with equipment to carry out those attacks but also often with the eyes and ears to allow those attacks to happen,” Mr Shapps told Sky News.

“We must be clear with the Houthis that this has to stop and that is my simple message to them today, and watch this space.”

Mr Shapps also posted on X on Wednesday: “Overnight, HMS Diamond, along with US warships, successfully repelled the largest attack from the Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea to date.

“Deploying Sea Viper missiles and guns, Diamond destroyed attack drones heading for her and commercial shipping in the area, with no injuries or damage sustained to Diamond or her crew.

“The UK alongside allies have previously made clear that these illegal attacks are completely unacceptable and if continued the Houthis will bear the consequences.

“We will take the action needed to protect innocent lives and the global economy.”