Seven dead as 'migrant-smuggling van' overturns in Germany

Seven people have died after a suspected migrant-smuggling van crashed during a police chase in Germany.

Police said more than 20 people were on board the vehicle when it dodged a checkpoint at “greatly excessive speed” and overturned on a motorway near the border with Austria.

Some of the other passengers were injured. Local media reported a six-year-old girl among the dead and that many of the travellers were believed to be from Syria or Turkey.

Prosecutors opened a homicide investigation after the driver survived the crash with injuries. Images from the scene showed the crumpled minivan lying on its side with its windscreen shattered.

As details emerged of the early-morning crash, the state of Bavaria’s interior minister called for tougher border checks to stem the flow of unauthorised migrants into Germany.

“This incident shows how important it is to further strengthen immediate border controls so that smugglers are stopped at the border,” Joachim Herrmann told German news agency dpa.

A surge in arrivals in recent months, mainly from Syria and Afghanistan, has ignited a fierce immigration debate and fuelled support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

Police said the driver of the suspected smuggling van was among those injured in the crash. AFP

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due to hold migration talks with the opposition and regional leaders on Friday after complaints from local authorities that they cannot handle the influx while also housing Ukrainian refugees.

Some border checks have been brought in at what are usually free-flowing borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria. Germany recorded more than 250,000 asylum claims in the year to September, more than in all of 2022.

Ministers this week unveiled a draft deportation law that would allow them to expel people more quickly, including by forcing suspected gang members out even if they have no individual criminal convictions.

While cracking down on irregular migration, the German government is also trying to recruit more skilled visa workers to fill labour shortages in sectors such as IT and social care.

