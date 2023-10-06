Fire burns down temporary building at Ryder Cup venue in Italy

A large fire burnt down a temporary hospitality structure at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Thursday, only days after the venue staged Europe's victory in the Ryder Cup.

Footage shared on social media showed flames and billowing smoke emanating from the building adjacent to the first tee at the course in Guidonia Montecelio, near Rome.

No injuries were reported.

"Fire crews were called to the scene at 5.07pm local time and quickly brought the blaze under control,” said Ryder Cup Europe in a statement.

“There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."

The blaze did not spread beyond the three-storey structure.

Sky News reported that local authorities had considered evacuating nearby homes but decided that step was unnecessary.

The structure was built specifically for last week's Ryder Cup, which Europe won against the United States.

Thousands attended last weekend to watch Europe regain the Ryder Cup as the team captained by Luke Donald claim a 16.5-11.5 victory over Zach Johnson's United States in the biennial event.

It was the first time the competition was held in Italy.

The next Ryder Cup is scheduled for 2025 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.