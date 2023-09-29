Gunman in Rotterdam shootings had troubled past, police reveal

A medical student suspected of shooting three people dead in Rotterdam has a history of psychotic behaviour and is likely to have targeted his victims intentionally, Dutch police and prosecutors have said.

Prosecutors said they are still investigating the man's motive in the shooting that took place on Thursday, but confirmed on Friday they had previously notified the Erasmus University Medical Centre of his problematic behaviour.

EMC chairman Stefan Sleijfer said in a statement that the warning was taken seriously and the man was denied a doctor's licence unless he underwent psychological evaluation and was declared fit to practice medicine.

Law enforcement sources confirmed the 32-year-old man's name as Fouad L, with his surname not publishable under Dutch privacy laws. He is due to appear before a judge on October 3, the public prosecutor's office said.

Fouad L is being held on suspicion of shooting a 39-year-old woman who lived near his home, the woman's 14-year-old daughter and a 43-year old doctor who taught at the EMC, where he was a student. All three died.

The suspect has a lawyer but the lawyer has not been publicly identified and does not wish to have contact with the press, prosecutors said. It was not clear how the gunman may plead.

Shootings are rare in the Netherlands and the incident shocked residents, drawing an outpouring of condolences from locals as well as the country's king and queen.

Well-wishers brought flowers to both locations. Dutch media reported that the 14-year-old victim had a twin sister who survived unharmed.

The doctor who died is survived by a wife and child.

People lay flowers and candles at monument near the health centre in Rotterdam. EPA

“It's terrible. I couldn't stop crying yesterday,” Roos Bonnier, a neighbour, said. “That this sort of excessive [violence] can happen.”

The prosecutor's representative confirmed the authenticity of a letter from prosecutors to the EMC circulating on Dutch media. It described Fouad L as having “psychotic behaviour” and alcohol troubles as well as complaints from neighbours over his treatment of animals. The letter's date was not visible.

“I presume that the information above will contribute to the decision as to whether the person concerned should be eligible for a general doctor's diploma,” the letter said.

Images of students fleeing and patients being evacuated from the Erasmus Medical Centre have been playing on Dutch television news since the incident took place late on Thursday afternoon.

The hospital was operating normally on Friday but medical classes had been cancelled.

The gunman allegedly also started fires that broke out at the woman's home and at the EMC before he was arrested shortly after fleeing from one of the buildings at the hospital complex.

Rotterdam's chief prosecutor Hugo Hillenaar said on Thursday the man had a history of police run-ins.

He was convicted in 2021 over abusing his pet rabbit, according to a report in AD newspaper, which covered the case at the time. Other alleged abuse incidents involving his dog, fish and birds did not result in convictions.