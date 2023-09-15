French ambassador in Niger held 'hostage', France's President Emmanuel Macron says

Niger's military overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26

Sylvain Itte, French Ambassador to Niger at the inauguration ceremony of the Gorou Banda solar power plant. Photo: Sylvain Itté / X

Simon Rushton
Sep 15, 2023
The French ambassador in Niger is being held hostage, France's President Emmanuel Macron has been reported as saying. Niger's military overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Mr Macron said the country's envoy to Niger is living like a hostage in the French embassy.

He accused military rulers of blocking food deliveries to the mission and said the ambassador was living off "military rations", Mr Macron said.

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy," he said.

"They are preventing food deliveries," he said, in an apparent reference to Niger's new military rulers. "

Niger's military leaders told French ambassador Sylvain Itte he had to leave the country after they overthrew Mr Bazoum.

Updated: September 15, 2023, 5:15 PM
