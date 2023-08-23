Russia military shoots down two drones in Moscow region

The Russian Defence Ministry said early on Wednesday that air defence systems took down three drones that tried to attack Moscow.

One of them was jammed and hit a building in central Moscow, and two more were shot down by air defence systems to the west of the Russian capital, the military said.

“Tonight, air defence shot down a drone in Mozhaisky district of Moscow region. The second UAV hit a building under construction in the city,” Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

According to preliminary information there were no casualties, Mr Sobyanin said.

An “explosion” was heard in the Moscow City business district, the Ria Novosti news agency reported.

“A little later, smoke rose from the buildings in the same area,” it said.

One building under construction in the business district had received “minor damage”, the Tass state news agency quoted emergency services as saying.

It appeared to be the sixth night of attacks on the capital region.

Moscow and Kyiv have reported regular drone incursions during the conflict, with strikes on Russian territory increasing.

The US does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a State Department representative said.

It is up to Kyiv to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the Russian invasion that began in February last year, they said, adding Russia could end the war any time by withdrawing from Ukraine

Air traffic at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports had been halted, Tass reported, quoting the aviation services.

News agencies contributed to this report