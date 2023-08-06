Russia hits blood transfusion centre in latest attack on Ukraine

Russia bombed a blood transfusion centre late on Saturday in the latest in a string of attacks across Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

A "guided air bomb" hit the medical complex in Kupiansk, a railway hub in the Kharkiv region, fewer than 10 miles from the front, he said, calling the attack a "war crime".

An unconfirmed number of casualties were reported, he added, in an area recently liberated by Ukrainian troops.

"Dead and wounded are reported," Mr Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire. This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression."

Ukraine's air defence destroyed 30 of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force said on the Telegram messaging channel on Sunday.

It also said Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not disclose any further information on them.

"In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of August 5 to the morning of August 6, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons. Information about Kinzhals is classified," the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August.

Russia has yet to comment on the incident but denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.

The strike came shortly after Mr Zelenskyy said Russian missiles had hit a building housing the Ukrainian aeronautics group Motor Sich, a maker of plane and helicopter engines and other components.

It is one of several companies requisitioned by the government since Moscow's invasion. The Motor Sich site is near Khmelnytskyi in western Ukraine, about 300km south-west of Kyiv.

The region, home to a major Ukrainian airbase, has been hit regularly by Russian air strikes.

In his evening address, Mr Zelenskyy remained defiant, insisting "no matter how many such Russian attacks there are, they will still do nothing for the enemy".

On Saturday Ukraine claimed it "blew up" the Russian tanker SIG that was transporting fuel for troops.

The SIG is under US sanctions for supplying jet fuel to Russian forces in Syria, allied with President Bashar Al Assad.

Russia condemned Ukraine for the attack, on what it said was a civilian vessel.

“There can be no justification for such barbaric actions, they will not go unanswered and their authors and perpetrators will inevitably be punished,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

It was the second sea attack in a day, with Kyiv also striking the major port city of Novorossiysk – the first time a commercial Russian port has been hit in the war.

The drone strike halted maritime traffic briefly.

The ship was holed at the waterline in the area of the engine room but was still afloat, the Russian agency said.

Peace talks

The overnight attacks came as Saudi Arabia is hosting peace talks in Jeddah aimed at ending the 18-month-old conflict, bringing together 40 countries, including China, India and South Africa, but excluding Russia.

Kyiv has remained optimistic on the talks, which Mr Zelenskyy hopes will lead to a peace summit later in the year.

“I expect that the conversation will be difficult but behind us is truth, behind us – goodness,” Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office and a leading envoy for the talks, said.

The talks concluded on Saturday and no final declaration was released.

But a European source said there had been agreement that respect for Ukraine's "territorial integrity and sovereignty" should be "at the heart of any peace settlement".