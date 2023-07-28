Sweden examining residency of Quran-burning refugee

The residency permit of an Iraqi refugee who is behind several Quran desecrations in Stockholm is being re-examined by Swedish authorities.

The migration agency said on Friday it was re-examining his immigration status after receiving information from Swedish authorities that gave it reason to investigate whether his status in Sweden should be revoked.

The man burnt a copy of the Quran outside Stockholm's central mosque and also held a demonstration in front of the Iraqi embassy during which he threatened to burn the holy book.

Quran-burning demonstrations, which have also taken place in Denmark, have angered many Muslims and sparked diplomatic outrage.

“It is a statutory measure that is taken when the Swedish migration agency receives such information and it is too early to say anything about the outcome of the case,” a representative for the agency said.

According to the Swedish news agency TT, the man has a temporary residency permit in Sweden that is set to expire in 2024.

Sweden has found itself in the international spotlight in recent weeks following the protests during which Qurans have been desecrated or burnt.

Stockholm police have received applications for demonstrations that included burning other religious books such as the Bible and the Torah.

Swedish courts have ruled that police cannot stop burnings of holy scriptures.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson's government has said it would look into whether there was cause to change the Public Order Act to make it possible for police to stop Quran burnings.

The EU’s co-ordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred told The National that the bloc sees Quran-burning protests as having “no place in Europe” but said it was up to individual countries whether to ban them.

Marion Lalisse said EU states had to strike a “very fine balance” between the freedoms of expression and religion.

Asked by The National about possible bans, she said burning the Quran could be considered incitement to hatred – an act that EU states are supposed to punish under a 2008 directive.

The UN human rights council has passed a motion saying people responsible for acts of desecration should be held to account. The US and EU voted against the resolution.