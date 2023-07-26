US envoy urges Security Council to act against Russian 'brutality'

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, on Wednesday urged members of the Security Council to take decisive action against Russia's campaign of “brutality” in Ukraine.

“We all know Russia's attacks have global consequences," Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

"These are attacks on the world’s food supply, on all of those facing hunger, malnutrition and famine, especially in parts of the world that can least afford it.

“We must all urge Russia to cease its attacks on global food security and extend, expand, and fully implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"This Council cannot be silent. It is time to act.”

She accused Russia of actively blocking Ukrainian grain from reaching global markets.

“Russia is hell-bent on preventing Ukrainian grain from reaching global markets, which is why it unilaterally suspended its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative,” Ms Thomas-Greenfield said.

She said the Ukrainian people are “paying a heavy price” from the Kremlin's campaign.

Moscow increased its attacks on Kyiv's ports after its withdrawal last week from the UN-Turkey brokered deal enabling the safe export of Ukrainian grain by sea.

On Monday, Russian drones destroyed Ukrainian grain warehouses on the Danube River.

“Russia has been leveraging blackmail as a tactic, and hunger as a weapon,” said France's UN ambassador, Nicolas de Riviere.

"It is deliberately blocking exports from Ukrainian ports in order to trigger an increase in the agricultural prices and to inflate profits for its own exports."

A Nato statement on Wednesday criticised a Russian warning that parts of the Black Sea's international waters were temporarily unsafe for navigation.

Russia’s Defence Ministry warned in a statement last week that “all vessels sailing in the waters of the Black Sea to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo".