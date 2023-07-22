Thousands of tourists evacuated as wildfire rages on Greek island of Rhodes

A wildfire raged uncontrolled on the Greek island of Rhodes on Saturday, forcing thousands of locals and tourists to flee affected villages and beaches, authorities said.

Coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats took part in an operation near beaches close to the areas of Kiotari and Lardos in the south-eastern part of the island.

About 10,000 tourists were evacuated by foot from over 12 hotels and at least 2,000 individuals have since been rescued by sea, according to a report by CNN Greece.

The coastguard has confirmed more than 1,500 people were taken to a safe beach.

From the moment the evacuation alert sounded early in the afternoon, tourists pulling suitcases began heading for the beach, some pushing strollers carrying small children.

Some of those seeking rescue had been unable to contact their airlines and missed their flights.

Firefighters, backed by air water bombers and reinforcements by Slovakia, struggled with new outbreaks of the wildfire, which has burnt for days and was fanned by strong winds.

Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes. AP

The fire has scorched vast areas of forest since breaking out in a mountainous area on Tuesday. It damaged three hotels in the seaside village of Kiotari on Saturday, according to the Athens News Agency.

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday afternoon that the residents of four localities were sent SMS messages to evacuate – in two localities they were told to move to the north-east and, in two others, to the south-west.

Tourists stand on a beach in Rhodes after being evacuated. AP

Mr Artopios said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters. The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.

Civil protection authorities have warned of a very high risk of wildfires on Rhodes and other areas in Greece on Sunday, as temperatures were expected to hit 45°C amid a heatwave.

Fires are common in Greece but hotter, drier and windy summers have turned the country into a wildfire hotspot in recent years. Meteorologists have warned that the current sweltering temperatures are expected to last until the end of the month.