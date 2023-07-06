Prigozhin's properties searched by Russian authorities after attempted rebellion

Weapons, ammunition, passports and gold bars were among a haul of items discovered in searches of properties belonging to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC.

They were conducted after the military group staged an alleged armed rebellion against Russian authorities and the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

Mr Prigozhin was permitted to leave Russia for Belarus following the rebellion after negotiations involving Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

But on Thursday, Mr Lukashenko said the Wagner leader is in Russia, not Belarus.

He told reporters: "As for Prigozhin, he's in St Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus."

Searches

The searches, which took place on June 24 according to Russian media outlet Izvestia, also uncovered currency in various denominations.

The searches were extensively documented in photos and videos published by Izvestia.

The rebel action, initiated on June 23, led to immediate responses from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Both men negotiated with Wagner's leadership, reaching an agreement that prevented an escalation of violence within the Russian Federation.

As part of this agreement, Mr Prigozhin was allowed to leave for Belarus.

Another series of searches at Mr Prigozhin's St Petersburg office on June 24 resulted in the recovery of 10 billion roubles, subsequently returned to the office and the Wagner Centre on July 4, along with the confiscated equipment.

Video pertaining to the search of Yevgeny Prigozhin's properties: pic.twitter.com/AAazPzx1MC — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) July 5, 2023

The material evidence acquired during the property searches not only included a vast assortment of weapons and currencies but also a collection of wigs and disguises.

Leaked images of Mr Prigozhin wearing these disguises have fuelled public interest and speculation.

While the purpose of the disguises is a topic of speculation, some argue that Mr Prigozhin used them while furthering Mr Putin's interests in Africa and the Middle East.

Some of the disguises portrayed him in different roles, from a ministry of defence employee in Sudan to an assistant diplomat from Abu Dhabi and various military figures from Libya.

Mr Prigozhin, often referred to as the chef due to his past in the food industry, is a Russian business tycoon with close ties to President Putin.

He is the alleged financier of the Wagner Group, a private military company involved in various conflicts around the globe, including Syria, Ukraine, and Libya.

The Wagner Group, despite operating officially as a private company, is known to have significant ties to the GRU, Russia's military intelligence service.

Several individuals involved in its inception have connections to the GRU, which has led many experts to argue that the Wagner Group is essentially a proxy for the Russian state, used to achieve geopolitical goals without official Russian military involvement.

Before the failed rebellion, Mr Prigozhin had been awarded a Gold Star medal with the title of Hero of the Russian Federation on June 20, 2022.

But recent events and the subsequent raid on his properties have led to a notable shift in the public's perception of the Wagner Group boss.