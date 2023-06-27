EU conference raises $6bn to support Syria crisis response

An EU conference aimed at supporting the future of Syria has raised about $6 billion to provide a range of aid and services to the war-torn country.

Representatives from 57 countries attended the Brussels conference and pledged political, humanitarian and financial support for the Syrian people.

Participants announced finance for both Syria and the region, raising $4.93 billion for 2023.

Delegates also made pledges amounting to $1.07 billion for 2024 and beyond.

In addition, the World Bank, European Investment Bank and bilateral donors agreed to make loans to the country valued at $4.28 billion, which will be used to ensure that vulnerable Syrians and host communities receive the assistance needed.

Since the start of the conflict in 2011, the EU and its member states have donated more than $33 billion to help those affected by the Syrian conflict.

This new support will help the high number of people in Syria who face deteriorating standards of living, as declining resources result in more people needing aid than at any time since the conflict began.

It will help to meet the immediate and basic needs of those affected by the humanitarian crisis as well as help host countries to address the impact of the war.

The funding will contribute to securing quality education for all children and livelihood opportunities for people living in Syria and neighbouring countries.

In addition, it will enable the promotion of basic public services and economic growth.

Syrian Abu Mohamed of Kafr Batna, Eastern Ghouta lost his leg when a landmine exploded near him.

As of 2023, an estimated 70 per cent of the population in Syria, or 15.3 million people, are in need of humanitarian assistance – an increase of 700,000 from 2022.

Almost half of those in need are children. Seventeen per cent are people living with a disability.

More than half of the Syrian population remains displaced: 5.5 million refugees live in neighbouring countries and another 6.8 million have remained inside Syria, often having been displaced several times.

The conference reiterated that at present, conditions inside Syria are not yet in place for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees and internally displaced people in line with international law.

To return, they need protection from armed conflict, political persecution and arbitrary arrests, access to functioning services and livelihood opportunities, without discrimination.

A Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process facilitated by the UN to reach a settlement is the only way peace can be achieved in the country, delegates agreed.

The political process aims to end the conflict in Syria, establish credible and inclusive, gender-equal, non-sectarian governance and complete the process of drafting a new constitution, paving the way towards free and fair elections under UN supervision.

The conference recognised and welcomed the many countries throughout the Middle East that are making an important contribution to managing the crisis by hosting Syrian refugees.

The EU said that it would continue to work tirelessly to ensure the international community’s support for the Syrian people and that the wider region does not neglect Syria’s search for a lasting and comprehensive political resolution to the conflict.