US pledges nearly $1bn in Syria aid

The US has pledged an additional $920 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria, the State Department announced on Thursday.

Syria is in desperate need of humanitarian aid as millions across the country continue to grapple with the effects of the 12-year civil war and the recent earthquake that destroyed parts of north-west Syria and southern Turkey.

“The United States remains steadfast in our commitment to the Syrian people, and we urge other donors to increase their contributions to the response as Syrians continue to face severe challenges from years of war, terrorism and natural disasters,” the State Department said.

The announcement was made by Uzra Zeya, US undersecretary for civilian security, democracy and human rights, at the seventh Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”.

With this latest financial pledge, the amount of US aid to Syria this year has reached $1.1 billion. In total, since the start of the civil war in March 2011, the US has given about $17 billion in humanitarian aid.

In a statement, USAID said the extra funding would enable humanitarian partners to continue providing urgently needed emergency food and nutrition support, healthcare services, shelter, water and psychosocial support.

The UK meanwhile pledged about £150 million in aid to Syria, which will go towards helping with food production, protecting women and girls from violence, providing life-saving assistance and humanitarian services.

“The international community must ensure the Syrian people are not forgotten. The UK will continue to play a leadership role in supporting Syrians to rebuild their lives and promote a long-term political settlement for lasting and sustainable peace,” said Tariq Ahmad, minister of state for the Middle East.