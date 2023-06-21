EU demands that Hungary explain what happened to Ukrainian prisoners of war

The European Union has said that Hungary must give further details about the presence of recently freed Ukrainian prisoners of war on Hungarian territory, which has caused controversy with Kyiv.

"It is for [Hungarian] authorities to explain the details and their participation in the release of Ukrainian citizens held by Russia as war prisoners as well as communication Hungary has on this case with Ukrainian authorities," EU lead foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano told The National on Wednesday.

Kyiv on Tuesday repatriated three of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war who arrived in Hungary on June 9 in what Ukraine described as a secret transfer from Russia – claims rejected as "false accusations" by Hungary's foreign affairs minister Peter Szijjarto.

Ukraine this week accused Hungary of ignoring its requests for contact with the men and criticised Prime Minister Viktor Orban for organising the transfer to boost his popularity.

Hungarian government officials have said that the transfer was organised by Russia's Orthodox Church and the Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta and without the involvement of the government.

Gergely Gulyas, from Mr Orban's office, said on Monday that the men had been released by Russia before the transfer and were therefore "not prisoners of war from a legal point of view".

He said that his government had informed Ukrainian authorities of their arrival in Hungary. "We do not control them, we do not monitor them, they are completely free," he said.

Brussels highlighted that prisoners of war must be treated humanely.

"Russia must abide by its obligations under international humanitarian law and ensure that prisoners of war are treated humanely in all circumstances in accordance with the Geneva Conventions and that their lives are not endangered," Mr Stano said.

Hungary is Russia's closest ally in the EU. Mr Orban has forged strong political and economic ties with Russia and has not cut them since Moscow invaded Ukraine 16 months ago.

Hungary has refused to provide any military equipment to Ukraine and is critical of EU sanctions against Moscow.

Hungary's relations with the EU have become increasingly tense as disagreements mount.

The EU has frozen billions of euros in funds for Budapest due to concerns over several issues, including the rule of law, corruption at high levels, a lack of judicial independence, the threat to academic freedoms and LGBTQ rights.

These issues recently pushed the European Parliament to question Hungary's ability to hold the rotating presidency of the 27-nation European Union next year.