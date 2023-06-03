Turkey's Erdogan hints at shift in economic policy as new term begins

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan began a new five-year term on Saturday, urging his countrymen to set aside their differences and focus on the future after national elections.

In a swearing-in ceremony held at the Parliament in Ankara, Mr Erdogan also hinted at a potential shift in the country's economic policy, indicating the end of a period of low interest rates.

Later in the day, the President was expected to announce a new cabinet, the composition of which was keenly anticipated as a sign of the direction of economic policy.

READ MORE Turkish inflation and economy top concerns in Erdogan's new tenure

Speaking during an inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace, Mr Erdogan called for reconciliation.

“We will embrace all 85 million people regardless of their political views," he said.

"Let's put aside the resentment of the election period. ”

He said there was need to learn from past mistakes and focus on building a better future for the country.

The ceremony was attended by leaders from around the world including Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Mr Erdogan secured 52.2 per cent of the vote in a May 28 run-off, despite the prevailing cost of living crisis that many believed would dent his prospects.

The outcome extends the leadership of Mr Erdogan, who has been accused of increasingly authoritarian policies. He is expected to consolidate Turkey's position as a regional military power.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's motorcade leaves the Parliament in Ankara, after his swearing-in ceremony. AFP

In his third term as president, Mr Erdogan, 69, will face a number of pressing issues, such as managing a slowing economy and navigating complicated relationships with western nations.

Having previously served as prime minister after his party's victory in the 2002 elections following a severe economic crisis, Mr Erdogan became the country's first popularly elected president in 2014.

His subsequent election in 2018 granted him new executive powers following a 2017 referendum.

Addressing these challenges, Mr Erdogan acknowledged in his post-election victory speech that inflation, which reached an unprecedented 85 per cent peak last year, was Turkey's most pressing issue.

With depleted foreign reserves, an expanding state-backed protected deposits scheme, and unchecked inflation expectations, analysts warn of economic turmoil if the current policies persist.

He called for unity in the face of these challenges.

“Turkey needs unity and solidarity more than ever,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges supporters in Ankara after winning re-election in a run-off vote. EPA

His appeal extended to all segments of society, including opposition factions, journalists, writers, civil society members, artists, and politicians, suggesting the necessity of reconciliation to meet national objectives.

The president's announcement of his new cabinet is eagerly anticipated, with speculation indicating that the inclusion of figures such as Mehmet Simsek, a former Merrill Lynch economist known to oppose Mr Erdogan's unconventional policies, may herald a shift towards a more orthodox stabilisation programme.

Sources suggest former economy chief Mehmet Simsek may be included in the cabinet, indicating a possible return to economic orthodoxy, potentially encompassing interest rate hikes.

During his tenure as finance minister and deputy prime minister from 2009 to 2018, Mr Simsek was well-regarded by investors.

His potential role in the new cabinet could signify a deviation from the previous strategy of maintaining low interest rates amid high inflation and exercising significant state control over markets.

In the meantime, Turkey's new parliament members were sworn in on Friday after the May 14 election, with Mr Erdogan's alliance securing a majority in the 600-seat house.