Teenage footballer dies after fight at international youth tournament

A German footballer has died after being injured in a fight at an international tournament.

The 15-year-old, a player for JFC Berlin, died on Wednesday from “severe brain injuries” sustained in the fight with players from Metz.

The fight broke out after full time in a game at the tournament in Frankfurt on Sunday.

A 16-year-old player from the French second division team is currently in custody.

“Following the tragedy that occurred this weekend in Frankfurt, FC Metz has learnt through the media of the death of the young opposing player today,” the club said.

“The whole of FC Metz is deeply shocked by this tragedy and sends its most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the young player.”

Read more Record high number of Syrians take up German citizenship in 2022

The statement added that all players and parents present are “at the disposal of the German authorities to help with the investigation”.

Metz confirmed that a player from its “Performance Programme”, which gives “young footballers … from all over the world access to a high-level training structure”, was being held by German authorities.

The suspected attacker “denies having deliberately caused serious bodily harm”, the club said.

The SV Viktoria Preussen clubhouse in Frankfurt, western Germany, where the players allegedly fought. AFP

Tournament organisers also said that they were shocked by the “unbelievably sad” events.

Police are looking at the “detailed sequence of events” that led to the player's injuries.

The football was seemingly hit “on the head or neck” before he “fell to the floor and had to be resuscitated”, police said on Tuesday.

The teen was kept on life support so his organs could be donated, a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said.