Greek election: Mitsotakis hails 'political earthquake' in win

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's New Democracy party stormed to a crushing win in parliamentary elections on Sunday, but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own.

With most votes counted, conservative New Democracy took a commanding lead of 40.8 per cent, soundly defeating the radical leftist Syriza, which governed from 2015 to 2019 and polled 20.1 per cent.

Greece's Interior Ministry projected that New Democracy could win 145 seats in parliament, six short of an absolute majority.

On Monday, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will give the top three parties – New Democracy, Syriza and the Socialist Pasok – three days each in turn to form a coalition government.

If they all fail, Ms Sakellaropoulou will appoint a caretaker government to prepare for new elections about a month later.

Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he believed he was given a clear mandate.

"The ballot results are decisive," he told cheering crowds outside party headquarters in downtown Athens.

"They show that New Democracy has the approval of the people to rule, strong and autonomous."

The result was a stunning boost for Mr Mitsotakis, whose administration had to contend with a wiretapping scandal, the Covid pandemic, a crisis in the cost of living and a deadly rail crash in February that caused public outrage.

But it was a disaster for Syriza and its leader Alexis Tsipras, a firebrand leftist who shot to power in 2015 as voters showed their discontent with other parties over their handling of the debt crisis that ravaged Greece's economy for more than a decade.

Mr Tsipras phoned Mr Mitsotakis to congratulate him on his win, a Syriza official said.

Mr Mitsotakis, a Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, entered the elections as the favourite, with Greece enjoying fairly robust economic health.

Unemployment and inflation have fallen and growth this year is projected to reach twice that of the EU's – a far cry from the debt crisis a decade ago.

But fears of stagnating wages and rising costs remain key concerns for voters – something Mr Tsipras sought to exploit.

But the result meant he had not succeeded in making his comeback after a first mandate in 2015 to 2019, during which he led rocky negotiations with creditors that nearly crashed Greece out of the euro.

Rather, it could put the focus on socialist party Pasok-Kinal, led by Nikos Androulakis, 44.

Mr Androulakis had been earlier seen as a potential coalition partner for Mr Mitsotakis, but things went sour when he discovered he had been under state surveillance.

The wiretap scandal, which erupted last year, forced the resignation of the head of the intelligence service and a nephew of Mr Mitsotakis, who was a top aide in his office.

In the run-up to the vote, Mr Androulakis had firmly ruled out forming a partnership with Mr Mitsotakis's conservatives.

While the socialist party is closer in its policies to Syriza, Mr Androulakis said in March that he would only back a coalition if neither Mr Tsipras nor Mr Mitsotakis became prime minister.

Welcoming the results, retiree Glykeria Tzima, 62, said: "Democracy won today – not only New Democracy, but democracy as a whole.

"We want to see a continuation of what was created in the last four years and leave the toxicity behind us.

"We, us Greeks, went through tough times and we saw that with this government and this Prime Minister, we have a future."

But Georgios Koulouris, 60, a miner living in Australia who returned to vote, said deep challenges and inequality plagued the country.

"There is a part of the people who literally lives on small change," Mr Koulouris said.

He said Greece was suffering from a brain drain because of stagnating salaries and rapidly increasing rents.

Meanwhile, five people were arrested near Karditsa, central Greece, on suspicion of vote fraud after being found illegally in possession of ballots and more than €6,000 ($6,490) in cash, police said on Sunday.