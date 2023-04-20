Germany in talks to buy Israeli Arrow 3 missile defence system

Israel has entered talks to sell Germany an advanced missile defence system, its Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, Israel announced it was also selling another missile defence system to Nato’s newest member, Finland.

Israel maintains close economic and military ties with Western European countries, however the latest deals could draw the ire of Russia.

Israel’s Defence Ministry also noted that both deals would also need Washington's approval, because the systems have been jointly developed with the US.

In Thursday’s announcement, the ministry said it had launched “advanced negotiations” this week with its German counterparts over the purchase of the Arrow 3, a system designed to intercept long-range missiles above the atmosphere.

Germany has previously expressed interest in the system and been pushing to co-ordinate a European air defence system with about 15 countries.

“We value the opportunity to share our capabilities with the partners and allies of the state of Israel,” said Boaz Levy, chief executive of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, the primary builder of the Arrow system.

“Within the framework of this agreement, we further deepen our security ties between Israel and Germany.”

Earlier this month, the Israeli Defence Ministry said it had reached an agreement to sell its David’s Sling system to Finland.

The system is meant to defend against medium-range aerial threats, including ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones.

The deal was valued at about $350 million.

“I am confident that the co-operation between our countries will further enhance our readiness to respond to regional and global threats,” Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said at the time.

While Israel has expressed support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, it has turned down requests to provide weapons.

Instead, it has delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine and promised to deliver a sophisticated air defence warning system.

It appears, this time, to be counting on the fact that the latest deals involve only defensive weapons.

Israel has a delicate relationship with Russia.

It maintains security co-ordination with Russia in neighbouring Syria — where Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against Iranian military positions in recent years.

Russia is also home to a large Jewish community.

Uzi Rubin, the former director of Israel’s missile defence programme, said Israeli sales of missile defence systems to Ukraine are unlikely anytime soon.

But he said the deal with Finland, and likely Germany, could usher in additional sales to Europe as the continent realises it must defend itself against the “big, bad bear” of Russia.

“Europe has lived for 30 years with a kind of illusion that it has no security problems any more,” said Mr Rubin, who is now a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

“Now that the big, bad bear is out hunting, everybody is scared.”