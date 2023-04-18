Several people injured in attack on gym in Germany

German police say several people have been injured in an attack at a gym in the western city of Duisburg.

Tuesday evening's attack occurred in the city of Duisburg and police asked residents to avoid the area.

“According to current information, one person has injured other people with an object," Duisburg police tweeted. “The situation is currently still confusing.”

Police said a large number of officers were at the scene.

German news agency DPA reported that several people were severely injured.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured and the attacker appeared to still be on the loose, the news agency reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.