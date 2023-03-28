Ukraine's first Leopard 2 tanks arrive from Germany

Just two months after Germany announced a deal to send advanced heavy tanks to Ukraine, the first shipment of Leopard 2s arrived in the country ready to head towards the front lines of the war against Russia.

The announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday came as Ukrainian soldiers completed their training in the UK on the Challenger 2 tank and the first of the top-spec British weapons systems also arrived in the country.

Advanced western tanks ― long an item on Ukraine's military equipment wish list ― were promised to Kyiv earlier this year and have arrived in time for an expected spring offensive.

As Ukraine gains conventional firepower, the Kremlin vowed to follow through on a plan announced by President Vladimir Putin to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, an initiative which has drawn widespread criticism.

Germany’s defence ministry said that 18 of what Mr Scholz called the “very modern” Leopard 2 battle tanks had been handed over to Kyiv.

The #Leopards have landed. As promised, we've delivered 18 Leopard A6 tanks to #Ukraine's forces. pic.twitter.com/pBJS765OC4 — Emily Haber (@GermanAmbUSA) March 27, 2023

“Our tanks have made it into the hands of our Ukrainian friends as promised and on time,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“I'm sure they can make a difference on the ground.”

The German army Twitter account shared images of Ukrainian soldiers training with the Leopard tanks and described the handover as a “special form of solidarity”. “Instructors have used every second to train [Ukrainian] soldiers on the Kampfpanzer Leopard 2,” the army added.

Eine besondere Form der Verbundenheit - multinationale Kameradschaft. In den vergangenen Wochen haben die Ausbilder der #Panzertruppenschule des #Heer​es jede Sekunde genutzt um 🇺🇦 Soldaten auf dem #Kampfpanzer Leopard 2 A6 auszubilden. Nun endet die Ausbildung in #Munster. pic.twitter.com/D8c9izED3D — Heer (@Deutsches_Heer) March 17, 2023

Ukrainian soldiers were trained on the A26, the most advanced of the Leopard models, on military bases in Muenster and Bergen in northern Germany. They have also trained at Spanish bases.

As well as the Challenger 2 and the Leopard 2 tanks, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he had inspected the “new addition” to the country’s forces that included about 40 of Germany's Marder infantry fighting vehicles, plus Cougar armoured lorries and Stryker armoured personnel carriers from the US.

Some of the military hardware provided to Ukraine by the West. Photo: Ukraine Ministry of Defence

The British Ministry of Defence described the Challenger 2 vehicles as a “step change in capability” for Ukraine's armed forces. The machines would offer them some of the most modern and sophisticated gunnery systems in the world, it said.

Alongside the German vehicles, three Leopard tanks donated by Portugal also reached Ukraine, a security source told Reuters.

Under German law, any country wanting to send the tanks to another country must first get approval from Berlin.

Read more Germany, Denmark and Netherlands to send at least 100 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine

“A year ago, no one would have thought that our partners' support would be so strong,” Mr Reznikov said on Facebook.

Mr Scholz's government initially said it was aiming to assemble, along with allies, two battalions of tanks for Kyiv ― about 60 in total.

But they have since struggled to get the numbers together.

The German and Dutch cabinets held a special joint session in the port city of Rotterdam on Monday at the huge, mirrored depot of the Boijmans Van Beuningen art museum.

Mr Scholz and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said they had discussed military support for Ukraine and their “unique” military co-operation, which involves Germany and the Netherlands merging some armed units.

“The European message remains completely clear, even after more than a year: we support Ukraine in all areas and we will do so as long as it is necessary,” Mr Rutte said.

Berlin finally gave the green light at the end of January for Leopards ― among the world's most advanced tanks and used by militaries across Europe ― to be sent to Ukraine.

The US said at the same time it would send advanced American Abrams tanks.