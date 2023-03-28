Two people killed in attack at Islamic Centre in Portugal

Two people died on Tuesday following a knife attack at an Islamic centre in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, police said.

“The attack left several people wounded and, for the moment, two dead,” said police. The suspected assailant had been arrested, they added.

Armed police from a special operations unit formed a perimeter outside the outside the Ismaili Muslim centre.

Officers first called to the centre encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife”, police said.

Police ordered him to surrender and when he advanced towards them he was “neutralised”.

“The police came across a man armed with a large knife. Orders were given to the attacker to cease the attack, which he disobeyed, advancing towards the police, knife in hand,” police said.

“Faced with the serious and continuing threat, the police used firearms against the person, hitting and neutralising the aggressor.”

Portuguese police arrive at the Ismaili Islamic centre in Lisbon. AFP

The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he remains in police custody.

Several people were wounded, according to the statement, no further details on the casualties were provided.

Prime Minister Antonio Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

Calling the attack “a criminal act”, Mr Costa said police had shot the suspect.

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” he added, without elaborating.

The Ismaili community in Portugal is one of the largest in continental Europe. AFP

Ismailis are a minority within Shia Islam. Prince Karim Aga Khan, spiritual leader of the world's Ismailis, opened the Lisbon centre in 1998.

It has prayer halls, classrooms, meeting rooms and exhibition spaces.

The Ismaili community in Portugal is one of the largest in continental Europe, numbering thousands, including many who fled Mozambique during its civil war.

Portugal has not recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades and religious violence is rare.