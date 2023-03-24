Transport workers in Germany announce countrywide strike

Transport strikes will paralyse much of Germany on Monday as workers demand higher wages to cope with surging inflation.

As part of the latest industrial action in Europe's top economy, staff at airports, ports, the railways, buses and subways will walk out in large parts of the country, the Verdi and EVG unions announced on Thursday.

"We think there will be extensive participation in the strike," Verdi chief Frank Werneke told reporters.

EVG chief Martin Burkert accused employers, who have mostly refused hefty pay demands, of "turning a blind eye to the economic hardship of the workers that we represent".

There have been strikes in recent months in Germany in many areas, from the postal service to airports and local transport.

Germans are struggling with high inflation — it hit 8.7 per cent in February — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent food and energy costs soaring.

Verdi represents about 2.5 million public sector employees, while EVG represents workers on the railways and at bus companies.

It is rare for unions to join forces to call a strike in Germany, and it follows a series of failed talks with employers in recent weeks.

Verdi is demanding a rise of 10.5 per cent in monthly salaries, while EVG is demanding a 12 per cent rise for those it represents.

Chairman of the Verdi trade union Frank Werneke, left, and chairman of the EVG union Martin Burkert in Berlin on March. EPA

Employers, mostly public sector companies, have so far refused the demands, instead offering a rise of five per cent with two one-off payments of €1,000 ($1,100) and €1,500, this year and next.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said all long-distance and most regional services would not run on Monday, and criticised the strike as "groundless and unnecessary".

"EVG must face up to its responsibility and return to the negotiating table immediately," Deutsche Bahn's human resources chief Martin Seiler said.

The country's airport association said about 380,000 air travellers would be affected, and that the walkout "went beyond any imaginable and justifiable measure".

Employers' representatives are warning that unions are making unreasonable demands and risk alienating the public with the growing wave of strike action.

The announcement of new industrial action came before a third round of salary negotiations for public sector workers, which begin on Monday.

Transport services have already been hit by strikes.

Earlier in March, Bremen, Berlin, Hamburg and Hanover airports cancelled more than 350 flights after security staff walked out, while bus and metro staff in Frankfurt also staged a strike.

But some unions have succeeded in winning big pay increases.

Postal workers won average monthly increases of 11.5 per cent earlier in March, and in November IG Metall, Germany's biggest union, won rises totalling 8.5 per cent for almost four million employees.

Strikes have spread across public services, from hospitals to nurseries, as the hard-fought pay talks play out.

This week, teachers staged a demonstration in Berlin.

"We are a rich country and I think society should be able to say that we give children … a good education," said Jan Exner Konrad, 34.

"We just can't guarantee that right now because there are far too few teachers and many students in the classes."