Magnitude-5 earthquake strikes Italy

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck central Italy on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 2km, with the epicentre 27km north-west of Perugia.

Italian news agency Ansa said the tremors were intense and felt in areas across of Perugia.

Residents rushed into the streets after the quake was felt, Luca Carizia, the mayor of Umbertide, told Ansa.

Buildings including schools and hospitals were being checked for damage but there were no initial reports of any emergencies, he said.

A 6.0-magnitude quake hit the same central region of Italy in August 2016, killing 299 people.

The central Apennines is one of the most seismically active areas in Italy.

