Latvia donates cars seized from drink-drivers to Ukraine war effort

Latvia has donated hundreds of vehicles confiscated from drink-drivers that have been building up in government impound lots to the Ukrainian military and hospitals.

The country began holding the cars earlier this year and, on Wednesday, seven cars were driven in a snowstorm on to a trailer and out of a state impound lot, destined for Ukraine.

In two months in the Baltic nation of 1.9 million people, two hundred cars were taken from drivers found with blood alcohol levels of more than 0.15 per cent.

READ MORE The only winners in the Ukraine conflict are the war hawks

"It's actually very scary when you realise how many cars are driving around with drunk drivers," said Reinis Poznaks, founder of the NGO Twitter Convoy, which has been asked by the government to deliver the vehicles to Ukraine.

The two dozen confiscated cars the state has promised to hand him each week to send to Ukraine will test the limits of his largely volunteer operation, Mr Poznaks said.

"No one expected that people are drunk driving so many vehicles, they can't sell them as fast as people are drinking. So that's why I came with the idea – send them to Ukraine," Mr Poznaks said.

He laughed as he found a Russian flag pinned in one of the confiscated vehicles, left there by its owner.

One year of the Russia-Ukraine war - in pictures

Expand Autoplay February 24 will be a year since Russia started the Ukraine war. The National picks out the most powerful images from the conflict. AFP

Twitter Convoy has already sent about 1,200 vehicles, after announcing a plea for donations on Twitter days after the Russia's invasion started on February 24 last year.

It raised €2 million ($2.1 million) for vehicle purchases, renovations and logistics in 2022.

Latvian Finance Minister Arvils Aseradens said the government was inspired by the success of the NGO to drop attempts to auction the vehicles.

"We said, well, you can take those cars ... and [Mr Poznaks] says, 'Oh, that's very good!'

"We are ready to do practically anything to support Ukrainians."

About 4,300 drivers were found to be over the limit on Latvia's roads last year, police said, and were involved in almost a thousand accidents in 2022.