PSG's Achraf Hakimi under investigation over alleged rape

Paris Saint-Germain right back Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, an official from Nanterre's prosecution office said on Friday.

Hakimi, a Moroccan international, has firmly denied the allegation, according to his lawyer. PSG have not immediately responded to a request for comment.

READ MORE Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred convicted of rape

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

Nanterre's prosecution office said Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and is banned from contact with the woman.

The news comes at a crucial moment for PSG, five days ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg match against Bayern Munich, in which Hakimi is expected to play. He recently recovered from a muscle injury.

“The aim with our medical staff is for him to be available for the match against Bayern”, PSG coach Christophe Galtier told a news conference on Friday. He declined to comment on the investigation.

This is a developing story.